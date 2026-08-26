Muslims Nigeria launched a water project as a Sadaqah Jariyah in honour of late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo

The group visited the Chief Imam of Ilaro, Ogogo's hometown, to formalise plans for the community water initiative

Donations for the project surpassed the initial target, with the total amount raised climbing well beyond ₦5 million

An Islamic organisation has announced plans to build a water project in memory of late veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, widely known as Ogogo, after raising millions of naira from community members.

Ogogo died on Sunday, August 23, 2026, following a battle with stage 4 cancer, and was buried the next day in his hometown of Ilaro, Ogun state.

Muslims Nigeria raises ₦5.3m for water project in honour of late Nollywood actor Ogogo. Photo: ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Muslims Nigeria, sharing details of the initiative on their official Instagram page on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, explained that a team from the organisation had travelled to Ilaro to meet the Chief Imam of the town, Sheikh Imam Tajudeen Aremu Mustapha-Adewunmi, to officially discuss the project.

Islamic group launches water project as Sadaqah Jariyah for Ogogo

The group described the visit as a success, noting that discussions with the Chief Imam centred on the purpose of the initiative and their intention to begin work in Ilaro specifically because of its significance as the actor's hometown.

According to the organisation, work on the project has already commenced.

Muslims Nigeria also provided a financial update, disclosing that while the donation drive was officially closed after hitting ₦5,038,000, further contributions continued to arrive from community members even after the closure. As a result, the total amount raised climbed to ₦5,331,000.

The group urged members of the public to refrain from sending additional donations, stressing that the drive remains officially shut.

In their post, Muslims Nigeria wrote:

"Although the donation drive was officially closed after we reached ₦5,038,000, some members of the community continued to send contributions despite the closure. As a result, the total amount raised has now reached ₦5,331,000. We sincerely appreciate the generosity and trust of everyone who has supported this initiative."

Muslims Nigeria launches water project in Ilaro following fundraising for late actor Ogogo. Photo: ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Muslims Nigeria commits to full transparency on project for Ogogo

The organisation pledged to document every stage of the project publicly, from the start of construction through to its completion, as a commitment to transparency towards all donors.

They also gave a special mention to @famoushabeeb for leading the team during the visit to the Chief Imam, expressing gratitude for his dedication to making the initiative a reality.

The group framed the water project as a Sadaqah Jariyah, a form of ongoing charity in Islamic tradition whose reward continues to benefit the deceased even after death, and prayed that it would serve as a lasting source of benefit for the Ilaro community while bringing spiritual reward to Ogogo.

See Muslims Nigeria's video and post about their project for Ilaro community in Ogogo's name below:

Yinka Quadri recounts final moments with Ogogo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri recounted his emotional final hospital visit to Ogogo, sharing how the late actor reassured him despite his condition.

Quadri also reflected on their friendship, which began in 1984, describing Ogogo as a brother, confidant and companion who would always remain in his heart.

Source: Legit.ng