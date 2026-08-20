WAEC Nigeria announced Waeckonnect, a platform offering past questions, quizzes, scholarships, and an AI assistant for WAEC and GCE candidates

The announcement came on Thursday, August 20, 2026, via WAEC Nigeria's official X account, directing students to waeckonnect.com

Candidates responded to the post with urgent complaints about held results, undelivered GCE pins, and CBT glitches affecting their admission chances

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos State - WAEC Nigeria has announced a new digital study platform called Waeckonnect, designed to give candidates preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the GCE access to study materials, scholarships, and career guidance in one place.

The examination body directed students to the platform's website at waeckonnect.com.

"Waeckonnect offers a study boost. WAEC/@olatunji_Godson

Source: UGC

The announcement was made on Thursday, August 20, 2026, through WAEC Nigeria's verified X account, @Waecnigeria.

According to the post, Waeckonnect brings together past questions, quizzes, WAEC updates, scholarship information, career resources, discussion boards, and an artificial intelligence assistant, all within a single platform.

The board described it as a tool intended to reduce the time candidates spend searching multiple sources for exam materials.

What Waeckonnect offers candidates

The platform appears targeted at students who typically rely on WhatsApp groups and informal channels to source past questions and exam guides.

WAEC's announcement framed Waeckonnect as a more structured alternative, promising candidates "less searching, more studying, more confidence."

One user, however, raised a question about access, with @Abdulla71609822 asking why the platform appeared to cater only to private candidates and not school candidates.

Withheld WAEC results, GCE complaints dominate reactions

Despite the promotional nature of the post, several candidates used the opportunity to raise urgent concerns directly with the board. @ya_hajja appealed for the release of withheld results, writing:

"No @waecnigeria, we just want you to release the withheld results, so our children won't miss admission this year, please."

@callmi_ifeanyi, who identified as an Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) student, said his school's portal would close on August 31, 2026, and pleaded for his held result to be partially released, excluding only the subject under review:

"Pls u can hold that subject which is Digital Technology and release the rest for me, I really need this for my admission."

@DemolaAdesoji called on the board to "release withheld result and review contested result from CBT glitch," referencing technical issues during computer-based testing.

@Hizaacmovic raised a separate complaint about a GCE registration PIN purchased through Remita that had not been delivered, warning that the registration deadline was approaching. The same user posted the complaint twice within minutes.

See the original WAEC Nigeria post that drew the reactions on X.

WAEC Extends November/December 2026 registration deadline

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that WAEC announced a deadline extension for the November/December WASSCE 2026 registration on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

The new closing date gives candidates additional days to complete their registration on the official WAEC portal.

Candidates reacted to the announcement with questions about withheld results and the 2027 examination syllabus.

Source: Legit.ng