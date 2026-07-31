AC Milan confirmed the death of club legend Franco Baresi, who spent his entire 20-year career at the club

Baresi made 797 appearances for AC Milan, captained the side for 15 seasons, and won 22 trophies including six Serie A titles

The 1982 World Cup winner died following complications linked to a lung nodule surgery he had in 2025

Franco Baresi, widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in football history, has died at the age of 66 after a prolonged illness, sending shockwaves through Italian football and beyond.

AC Milan broke the news through an official statement published on their X page, describing his passing as a profound loss felt by every supporter of the club.

AC Milan legend Franco Baresi dies at 66. Photo by Nigel Roddis.

Source: Getty Images

“The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club's DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is,” the statement reads.

“The condolences AC Milan extends to Franco Baresi's family at such a difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own.”

Baresi is one of the rarest figures in modern football — a player who devoted his entire professional life to a single club. From his debut to his retirement, he wore only the red and black of AC Milan across a career that stretched two decades.

He made 797 appearances for the club, serving as captain for 15 of those seasons, and collected 22 trophies in total, including six Serie A championships.

Beyond club football, Baresi was also a World Cup winner with the Italian national team at the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain.

Franco Baresi’s cause of death

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Baresi's death followed a prolonged illness connected to surgery he underwent in 2025 to remove a lung nodule.

Diario AS noted that his last public appearance came in February, when he and former Italy international Beppe Bergomi carried the Olympic torch into San Siro ahead of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, a fitting final moment in the stadium where he built his legacy.

AC Milan retired his famous number 6 shirt in his honour, a distinction that underlines just how central Baresi was to the identity of the club.

FIFA President pays tribute to Jayden Adams

In other sad news, Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid tribute to late South African footballer Jayden Adams.

Adams represented Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but sadly passed away days after South Africa were eliminated in the Round of 32.

Source: Legit.ng