VDM has declared that South African star Tyla will not perform in Nigeria if he has his way

The activist linked his opposition to concerns over xenophobia and the situation involving Chidimma Adetshina

He also claimed members of the Ratel Movement are prepared to disrupt the event if organisers proceed

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, has publicly opposed the planned Lagos concert of South African singer Tyla.

In a video posted on his social media platforms, the outspoken commentator warned event organisers against going ahead with the show, insisting that it should not hold under the current circumstances.

VDM declares that South African star Tyla will not perform in Nigeria if he has his way. Photos: VDM/Tyla.

Source: Instagram

According to VDM, allowing Tyla to perform in Nigeria while concerns about xenophobia against Nigerians in South Africa remain unresolved sends the wrong message.

“We will bring it down”

Speaking directly to promoters behind the event, VDM left little room for doubt about his position.

“There will be no Tyla show in Nigeria, it is not happening,” he said.

He added that members of the Ratel Movement would mobilise against the concert if organisers refuse to reconsider.

“If you continue with the show, we will come there and we will bring it down. We don’t care what will happen. We don’t want Tyla,” he stated.

The activist argued that many Nigerians still remember the xenophobic attacks that occurred in South Africa and questioned why a South African artiste should benefit from Nigerian support while such concerns persist.

Chidimma Adetshina mentioned

VDM also referenced Nigerian-born beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina, claiming her reported legal challenges in South Africa make the timing of the proposed concert difficult to ignore.

He further stirred conversation by comparing Tyla to Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, arguing that Nigeria already has talented female artistes capable of commanding major stages.

Watch the X video of VDM speaking about Tyla

Nigerians react to VDM's warning to Tyla

Legit.ng compiled the comments from social media users below:

@Pauline1318957 stated:

"Who be the organisers sef wey feel say e go dey ok to book a south African to perform for inside Nigeria sef,after wetin dem dey do all of us for their country, dem even still pursue ayra star sef,chidinma still dey there,dem dey threaten her everyday ...make God punish tyla"

@D_kingsevidence shared

"Very dark manipulator shut up your useless mouth. Everything you said about south Africans killing Nigerians is also what Nigerians in every part of the country do to the same Nigerians. You can check @naijaconfra posts if you doubt me. This is also a warning to you too."

VDM links his opposition to concerns over xenophobia and the situation involving Chidimma Adetshina. Photos: VDM.

Source: Instagram

VDM's encounter with thugs in Ibadan

Legit.ng previously reported that VDM ignited reactions after sharing a video of his encounter with alleged armed thugs in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Taking to his social media pages, VDM shared a clip of how he and protesters confronted the intruders directly.

In a caption of the video, the critic claimed the thugs were armed with bottles and stones.

Source: Legit.ng