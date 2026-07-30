The National Universities Commission approved BYU-Pathway Worldwide to operate in Nigeria after a six-year approval process

BYU-Pathway Worldwide already has about 20,000 Nigerian students enrolled in its online programmes across the Africa West Area

Church leaders said Nigerians can now earn an internationally recognised American degree for roughly N420,000 without leaving the country

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted a provisional licence to Brigham Young University (BYU)-Pathway Worldwide, allowing the Utah-based online higher education institution to operate in Nigeria officially.

Brian K. Ashton, President of BYU-Pathway Worldwide, announced the development at a media briefing in Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday, July 28, saying the institution had pursued the approval for approximately six years.

President of BYU-Pathway Worldwide, Brian K. Ashton Photo: LDS

Source: Getty Images

He said the institution was eager to extend access to university education to more young Nigerians through a flexible online learning model.

Ashton said:

"We are grateful to the NUC for recognizing and approving BYU. We have been on the matter for about six years. We hope to serve the youths and people of Nigeria to acquire university education.".

He noted that the institution currently runs eight bachelor's degree programmes, six of which received direct NUC approval, while the remaining two are accredited through partner institutions.

BYU-Pathway Worldwide, headquartered in Idaho, United States, operates alongside Ensign College to offer students internationally recognised certificates and degrees entirely through online study.

Church Leaders Highlight Affordability and Access

Elder Christian Chigbundu of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns and runs BYU-Pathway Worldwide, described the NUC licence as a significant opening for Nigerian youths, regardless of their religious affiliation.

He said the institution goes beyond academic instruction, incorporating life skills development and leadership training into its curriculum.

Chigbundu said:

"When we were growing up in the church, such opportunities were not available. This institution offers education that helps people grow academically and personally."

On cost, Elder Victor Ukorebi told attendees that students could complete an internationally recognised American degree programme for about N420,000, a figure he said was deliberately kept low to prioritise access over revenue.

Ukorebi said:

"I can assure you that the quality of education being offered is comparable to what anyone can obtain globally. It may not be a conventional university, but it provides quality American education without leaving Nigeria."

BYU-Pathway Worldwide is a higher education organisation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Photo: hillfoley

Source: Facebook

Nigeria Leads Enrolment Across Africa West Area*

Church leaders revealed that BYU-Pathway Worldwide currently serves around 27,000 students across the Africa West Area, with Nigerians accounting for roughly 20,000 of that total.

They added that thousands of students in the region have completed certificate programmes, over 1,000 have earned associate degrees, and more than 400 have graduated with bachelor's degrees.

Officials said the NUC certification would now allow significantly more Nigerians to enrol, removing a key barrier that had previously limited the institution's reach within the country.

Meanwhile, during the event announcing the NUC's approval, Latter-day Saints held its devotional, a religious gathering featuring speeches and music focused on Jesus Christ.

NUC's approval to start 24 new degree programmes

In a related development, Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has received approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to begin 24 new academic programmes from the 2026/2027 academic session.

The approval covers 14 undergraduate programmes and 10 postgraduate programmes.

The NUC also approved 10 postgraduate programmes for the university.

Source: Legit.ng