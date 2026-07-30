JAMB has announced a formal handover as Prof. Ishaq Oloyede prepares to transfer leadership to Prof. Segun Aina

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Prof. Segun Aina to lead JAMB after Oloyede completed his tenure

The Presidency had outlined Aina’s academic background and experience ahead of his assumption as JAMB’s new registrar

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will officially welcome a new registrar on Friday, July 31, as Prof. Ishaq Oloyede hands over leadership to Prof. Segun Aina after completing his tenure.

Tinubu's appointee, Segun Aina, will officially take charge of JAMB on Friday. Photo: officialABAT, NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

JAMB announced that the handover ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on its official social media platforms. Inviting the public to follow the event, the board posted on X,

"Join us for the live broadcast of the official handover ceremony as Prof. Is-haq Oloyede... formally hands over to Prof. Segun Aina."

The event marks the end of Oloyede's time in office and the start of Aina's leadership of Nigeria's examination body.

Who is JAMB's incoming registrar, Segun Aina?

President Bola Tinubu had earlier approved Aina's appointment to succeed Oloyede. According to the Presidency, Aina is a Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with expertise in digital infrastructure, national examination systems and institutional reforms.

He earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent in the United Kingdom before obtaining a Master's degree in Internet Computing and Network Security and a PhD in Digital Signal Processing from Loughborough University. He also completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

The Presidency said Aina has spent more than 15 years advising federal and state governments on digital transformation, systems design and institutional reforms. He also worked with examination bodies, including NECO and NABTEB, on ICT systems and examination integrity.

New JAMB registrar explains UK residency decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the new JAMB Registrar, Professor Segun Aina, said he declined UK permanent residency after spending about 11 years abroad because he wanted to build his career in Nigeria.

The Computer Engineering professor said he deliberately avoided keeping a pathway to remain in Britain, insisting his decision reflected his commitment to Nigeria's development and long-term future.

Source: Legit.ng