The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has issued a public notice, announcing a planned power outage covering the weekend

The outage will affect some of Nigeria's most sensitive federal facilities, including the State House Villa and DSS headquarters

AEDC said the disruption is linked to the relocation of two electric power towers at the Apo Transmission Station

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has notified residents and institutions in parts of the Federal Capital Territory that power supply will be suspended for two consecutive days this weekend, with the interruption set to cover some of Nigeria's most high-profile government addresses.

In a public notice, AEDC confirmed that the outage would run through Saturday, July 19, and Sunday, July 20, 2026, and attributed the planned service suspension to the relocation of two electric power towers, designated H3 and H5, at the 132/33kV Apo Transmission Station.

Top areas affected as AEDC announces a two-day power outage in Abuja. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The work is being carried out to accommodate an ongoing road construction project by the Federal Capital Development Authority.

Federal Institutions and security agencies to lose Power

Among the facilities listed by AEDC are the State House Villa, the National Security Adviser's headquarters, the Supreme Court, the National Judicial Council, the National Assembly, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Defence Intelligence Agency headquarters, the State House Clinic, the DSS headquarters, the ECOWAS Secretariat, the World Bank office, IBB Golf Club, and the General Hospital Asokoro.

Several military formations are also on the list, including Lungi Barracks, Mambilla Barracks, Aguyi Ironsi Barracks, Niger Barracks, Gowon Barracks, the Army War College, the Army Museum, and the Army Intelligence Unit. The governors' lodges for Kano, Sokoto, and Imo states in the capital will equally be without supply during the period.

Residential streets and commercial areas affected

Beyond government and security installations, several residential and commercial addresses will also be without electricity. These include Aso Drive, Asokoro Extension, Gado Nasko Street, Yakubu Gowon Crescent, TY Danjuma Street, Jose Marti Street, Samora Machel Street, Kwame Nkrumah Street, Nelson Mandela Street, Desmond Tutu Street, Haile Selassie Street, Udo Udoma Street, Senator Obiora Street, and surrounding areas.

Major facilities and top government institutions are affected by AEDC's weekend outages. Credit: Novartis

Source: Getty Images

AEDC apologised for the inconvenience the outage would cause and asked customers to exercise patience while the maintenance work is completed.

The distribution company also directed anyone seeking further clarification or updates to reach out through its official customer service channels.

TCN announces 7-hour power outage in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that residents of several communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) should prepare for a temporary disruption in electricity supply as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a scheduled power outage to carry out critical maintenance work.

The planned outage, expected to last 7 hours, will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., affecting electricity distribution in several parts of Abuja.

In a statement issued in Abuja, TCN's General Manager of Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, explained that the temporary blackout is necessary to enable engineers to conduct preventive maintenance on the 100 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) 132/33 Kilovolt (kV) Power Transformer (TR1) at the Katampe 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

Source: Legit.ng