Four FUOYE academics secured ₦89.964 million in NRF grants for innovative research projects tackling national challenges

Prof. Ogunwole praised their achievements, highlighting FUOYE’s commitment to research excellence and national development

The funded projects aim to address unemployment, enhance education through AI, and provide healthcare solutions for diabetic wounds

Four scholars from the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) in Ekiti State have secured a total of ₦89.964 million in National Research Fund (NRF) grants.

The FUOYE scholars are to use the grant to undertake innovative research projects aimed at addressing critical national and global challenges.

"Driving innovation": FUOYE academics secure ₦89.964m in research grants. Photo credit: FUOYE scholars

Source: UGC

4 FUOYE scholars secure FG research grants

The successful beneficiaries are Prof. Omotosho Babatunde Joshua, Dr Adeniyi Bolajoko Florence, Dr Ojo Stephen Kayode and Dr Adeleye Olutayo Ademola.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, June 29, 2026.

Prof. Omotosho's research project, “Towards Addressing the Unemployment Situation in Nigerian Formal Labour Market,” received a grant of ₦19,964,000.

Dr Adeniyi, a Reader in the Department of Educational Management, secured ₦20,000,000 for her research titled “From Chalkboards to Intelligent Systems: Comparative Analysis of Traditional and AI-Driven Teaching in Nigerian Federal Universities for Global Competitiveness.”

Dr Ojo, a Reader in the Department of Microbiology, was awarded ₦21,000,000 for his project, “Development of Innovative Cosmetic Formulations Using Fungal Melanin for Hair Growth Enhancement, Follicle Preservation, and Dandruff Management.”

And Dr Adeleye, a Reader in the Department of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, secured ₦29,000,000 for his research titled “Combating Diabetic Wounds Using Natural Remedy with Ethosomal Hydrogel Topical Delivery.”

According to the statement, the grants highlight FUOYE’s steady rise as a research-focused university,

FUOYE scholars are driving innovation and providing practical solutions to some of the country’s pressing socio-economic and healthcare challenges.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole, commended the four scholars for bringing honour to the institution through their outstanding research achievements.

Professor Ogunwole described the grants as an evidence of the quality of scholarship in the university.

He noted that the feat further reflects FUOYE’s rising profile as a centre of research excellence.

The Vice-Chancellor described the grants as a clear reflection of the high-quality research being carried out at the university.

He added that the achievements further highlight FUOYE’s increasing success in attracting competitive national research funding.

He further stated that the grants will reinforce the university's commitment to promoting impactful research that contributes to national development and global competitiveness.

Source: Legit.ng