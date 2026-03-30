UNILAG students ranked first, as each was awarded no less than N50 million for innovative projects tackling societal challenges

The Student Venture Capital Grant distributed N2.25 billion to 45 students across five Nigerian universities

The Minister of Education, who emphasised transforming universities into innovation hubs, encouraged students to create knowledge and societal impact

The Federal Government, on Sunday, March 29, awarded N2.25 billion to 45 students from universities across Nigeria.

UNILAG leads 45 student innovators in nationwide FG Student Venture Capital Grant. Photo: Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

These students were selected from a pool of 65 innovators under the Student Venture Capital Grant (SVCG) programme, designed to back student-led businesses and innovations.

The presentation took place at the United Nations Development Programme Innovation Hub in Ikoyi, Lagos, with the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof Suwaiba Ahmad, handing over the cheques. Students can receive up to N50 million each in equity-free funding with the initiative.

As disclosed by The Punch, the University of Lagos led the winners, with eight of its students each receiving N50 million for projects addressing real-world challenges. Other institutions represented include the University of Ilorin, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Lagos State University, and Bayero University, Kano.

Many of the projects focus on using Artificial Intelligence and technology to solve societal problems.

Universities urged to prioritise innovation, not theory

Dr. Alausa, however, urged universities to shift focus from theory to innovation.

“For too long, our tertiary institutions have been seen primarily as centres for certification. But under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, we are redefining that narrative. Our institutions must now become centres of innovation, engines of enterprise and launchpads for global solutions,” he said

He added that the SVCG aims to unlock the innovative potential of Nigerian students so their ideas don’t remain in the classroom.

Innovation: 45 students receive N50m each, UNILAG leads. Photo: TunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

“Now, our students will not only learn, but they will create knowledge…

"They will also operate at the highest levels of Bloom’s taxonomy, applying transformative critical thinking and research skills to advance the frontiers of knowledge and solve real societal problems,” Alausa said.

The minister stressed that graduates with entrepreneurial skills will become job creators rather than job seekers, driving sustainable growth and economic development in Nigeria. He encouraged students to focus on projects that benefit society, not just profit.

On his part, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, told students to remain committed to their ideas even if they fail, and to build on them to improve society.

UNILAG student gains continental AI recognition

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that UNILAG Petroleum Engineering student Okeke Johnpaul Ebubechukwu earned continental recognition at the AI & AMR Symposium 2026 in Kampala, Uganda, for his outstanding research on AI-driven health solutions.

Okeke’s project, AMRScan: A Large Language Model Framework for Real-Time Synthesis of Global Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Emerging Threat Detection, ranked in the top seven percent among over 600 submissions for originality, technical depth, and global relevance.

He also placed second in the Best Poster Presentation category, showcasing UNILAG students’ growing contribution to AI research and the development of innovative solutions to critical public health challenges in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng