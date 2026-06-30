UNILAG DLI has opened 2026/2027 admissions for flexible degree programmes without UTME requirement

The institute listed available courses, entry qualifications, and application steps for prospective students

Applicants have been given a December 31 deadline, as UNILAG reveals fees and registration details

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced the opening of applications for admission into its Distance Learning Institute (DLI) for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The university made the announcement in a post shared on X on Tuesday, June 30, through its official handle, University of Lagos, inviting interested candidates to apply for its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes.

UNILAG opens 2026 DLI admission with UTME-free entry and full application details for interested students. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

The notice carried the message: “No UTME, No Stress - Just Success!” indicating that applicants seeking admission into the DLI programmes will not be required to sit for the regular Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Courses available

The Distance Learning Institute is offering admission into several undergraduate programmes across management, social sciences, and education fields.

The available programmes include B.Sc. Accounting, B.Sc. Business Administration, B.Sc. Finance, B.Sc. Economics, and B.Sc. Public Administration.

The institute is also offering education-related programmes such as B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology, B.Sc. (Ed.) Chemistry, B.Sc. (Ed.) Physics, B.Sc. (Ed.) Mathematics, B.Sc. (Ed.) Economics, B.Ed. Early Childhood Education, B.Ed. Educational Management, B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling, B.Ed. Business Education, and B.A. (Ed.) English.

The programmes will be delivered through the ODL system, allowing students to study through a flexible learning structure rather than the regular full-time campus arrangement.

Admission requirements

Applicants must have at least five credits in SSCE, GCE, or NECO examinations, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings.

Candidates seeking admission to higher levels may also apply if they have relevant qualifications.

UNILAG announces 2026 distance learning admission with fees, rules and no UTME exam needed.

Source: Getty Images

For entry into Year Two, applicants can use qualifications such as NCE, ND with a minimum of Lower Credit, JUPEB, IJMB, or GCE Advanced Level certificates in relevant subjects.

Applicants seeking Year Three admission may apply with HND (minimum of Lower Credit), a bachelor’s degree with at least a Third Class, and evidence of NYSC discharge, exemption, or exclusion certificates.

The university also listed professional qualifications such as ICAN, ACA, ACIB, ANAN, ACCA, ACMA, ACIS CM, CIBN, and ANACI as acceptable for some Year Three applicants.

Meanwhile, candidates awaiting results are not eligible to apply.

Applicants must also be at least 16 years old by October 31, 2026, and should have basic Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills because the programme uses an ICT-supported blended learning system.

UNILAG stated that admission is open to applicants regardless of any learning disability or challenge.

Application fee, link, and process

The application fee for the programme is ₦20,000.

The application process has two stages. Candidates are required to apply through the UNILAG application portal, complete the form, upload necessary documents, and submit the application online.

After completing the UNILAG application process, applicants must also log on to the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAP) website and register by paying ₦3,500 to obtain a registration number.

The completed application forms must be submitted on or before December 31, 2026.

The university provided support contacts for applicants through the DLI enquiry email addresses, including dlienquiries@unilag.edu.ng and dlistudentsupport@unilag.edu.ng.

UNILAG cautions admission seekers on fake info

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos warned 2026/2027 admission seekers to rely only on official channels and ignore fake updates circulating online.

The institution said Post-UTME details, cut-off marks and screening schedules would only be released through verified platforms.

Source: Legit.ng