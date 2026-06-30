Nigerians paid more for bus transportation in May 2026, as city and intercity fares increased amid rising travel costs.

NBS data shows the average city bus fare rose to N1,431.25, while intercity journeys increased to N9,699.55

Ondo, Abia and Zamfara recorded some of the highest bus fares across Nigeria, while Kwara and Abia had lower rates.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within cities increased to N1,431.25 in May 2026.

The figure represents a 2.43% increase compared with N1,397.27 recorded in April 2026. On a year-on-year basis, the average city bus fare rose by 38.63% from N1,032.46 recorded in May 2025.

Bus fares rise nationwide as commuters spend more on city rides and intercity journeys in May 2026. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

For intercity bus journeys, commuters paid an average fare of N9,699.55 in May 2026, representing a 0.96% increase from N9,607.41 recorded in April 2026.

The intercity bus fare also increased by 21.89% year-on-year compared with N7,957.41 paid in May 2025.

The NBS report showed significant differences in bus transport costs across states, with some regions recording higher fares than others.

For intercity bus travel, Ondo State recorded the highest average fare at N11,080.00, followed closely by Abia State at N11,066.13. Kwara State recorded the lowest fare at N7,969.29, followed by Edo State at N8,000.61.

For city bus journeys, Zamfara State recorded the highest average fare at N1,878.80, followed by Taraba State at N1,771.96. Abia State had the lowest city bus fare at N890.05, while Adamawa followed with N918.47.

Regionally, the South-West recorded the highest average intercity bus fare at N10,138.80, followed by the North-West at N10,083.57. The South-South region recorded the lowest average fare at N9,266.49.

Top 10 highest intercity bus fares by state

Ondo – N11,080.00 Abia – N11,066.13 Abuja – N11,024.94 Ogun – N10,863.88 Kaduna – N10,683.72 Katsina – N10,539.18 Enugu – N10,344.63 Zamfara – N10,205.24 Lagos – N10,195.31 Cross River – N10,138.59

Top 10 lowest intercity bus fares by state

Kwara – N7,969.29 Edo – N8,000.61 Bayelsa – N8,300.59 Bauchi – N8,700.46 Ebonyi – N8,756.12 Benue – N8,817.95 Yobe – N8,863.33 Adamawa – N8,991.38 Anambra – N9,082.06 Oyo – N9,143.81

Top 10 highest city bus fares by state

Zamfara – N1,878.80 Taraba – N1,771.96 Lagos – N1,741.43 Enugu – N1,664.09 Osun – N1,651.78 Ogun – N1,597.83 Benue – N1,591.54 Cross River – N1,587.11 Kaduna – N1,576.04 Ondo – N1,570.40

Zamfara records Nigeria’s highest city bus fare, while Ondo leads intercity transport costs in May. Photo: NBS

Source: Getty Images

Top 10 lowest city bus fares by state

Abia – N890.05 Adamawa – N918.47 Kano – N1,066.00 Rivers – N1,187.78 Sokoto – N1,195.66 Jigawa – N1,264.61 Bayelsa – N1,302.33 Kebbi – N1,304.25 Anambra – N1,321.12 Kogi – N1,340.78

Petrol price to drop

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said petrol prices in the country are likely to drop further in the days and weeks ahead as a result of the recent dip in international crude oil prices.

Chinedu Ukadike, the Public Relations Officer of IPMAN during an interview that the drop in crude oil prices is already being reflected at the pump at the Dangote Refinery and depots.

He explained that the price of crude oil is directly tied to local petrol prices.

Source: Legit.ng