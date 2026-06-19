Anambra government disbursed N80 million to 80 startups that completed a 12-week incubation programme designed to support innovation

Four hundred participants graduated from technology training programmes in robotics and network engineering

A N1 billion Connectivity Fund was announced to expand broadband access across Anambra's 21 local government areas

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has approved the disbursement of N80 million to 80 startups as part of efforts to strengthen the state's growing technology ecosystem and support innovation-driven businesses.

Soludo addresses participants at the startup investment and technology.

Source: Original

The funding was unveiled during the Anambra Startup Investment and Technology Skills Graduation Ceremony held in Awka, where 400 participants also completed training programmes in robotics and network engineering. The event brought together government officials, investors, technology firms, academics and members of the innovation community.

How is Anambra supporting startups?

The investment programme was facilitated through the Solution Innovation District (SID), an initiative established to nurture entrepreneurship, digital skills and technology-led economic growth.

Under the scheme, each of the 80 startups that successfully completed a 12-week incubation programme received N1 million. The beneficiaries underwent training in areas including business development, market validation, financial planning and investor readiness before qualifying for the grants.

Speaking at the event, Governor Soludo said the initiative aligns with his administration's long-term development strategy.

"Our administration is committed to transforming Anambra into Africa's Silicon Valley. This vision is driven not by politics but by a clear and strategic imperative to secure the future of our state and its people."

Graduates of the robotics training programme celebrate the completion of their studies.

Source: Original

He said programmes such as the 1 Million Anambra Digital Tribe and the Startup Incubation Programme were designed to prepare young people for opportunities within the global digital economy.

What role do digital skills play?

Chief Executive Officer of SID and Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, Chinwe Okoli, said the state's innovation ecosystem has continued to expand, with more than 111 startups benefiting from incubation and acceleration initiatives.

She disclosed that over 264,000 people have already been reached through the 1 Million Anambra Digital Tribe programme, which aims to equip one million residents with digital skills by 2030.

The ceremony also marked the graduation of 300 participants trained in robotics and emerging technologies through a partnership with Circum Technologies. Another 100 participants completed a three-month ISP Network Engineering Programme organised with Connekt Broadband.

What broadband investments are planned?

During the event, Connekt Broadband Chief Executive Officer Ifeanyi Adirika announced a N1 billion Connectivity Fund to support broadband expansion across Anambra's 21 local government areas.

According to organisers, graduates of the engineering programme are expected to contribute to the state's ongoing 2,000-kilometre fibre optic project and help extend internet access to underserved communities.

Officials said the initiative reflects Anambra's broader strategy of combining startup financing, digital training and infrastructure investment to position the state as a leading technology destination in Nigeria.

Abused teenager rescued in 2022 now set for university

Legit.ng previously reported that a teenager who was rescued from severe assault by his guardians four years ago has completed full rehabilitation and is now preparing to begin university education.

Chimkamnayo Olisaemeka was rescued in July 2022 from abuse and neglect inflicted by his uncle and the uncle’s wife, with Anambra State First Lady Nonye Soludo playing a central role in his rescue and recovery.

Source: Legit.ng