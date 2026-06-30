The newly inducted medical graduates of Babcock University have been trending online after their procession on campus

A heartwarming video captured the moment the graduates walked out in their academic gowns with smiling faces

Congratulatory messages filled the comments section as social media users celebrated with the new doctors

Babcock University medical graduates became the focus of online attention following their induction ceremony on campus.

The event drew interest after footage of the occasion circulated on TikTok.

Viral video captures Babcock newly indicted medical doctors. Photo credit: @sagamu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Medical graduates of Babcock go viral

Viewers reacted with joy as the video captured the graduates celebrating a great milestone in their professional journey.

The footage was shared by a TikTok user known as @sagamu who highlighted the occasion as a major achievement for the institution and for Ogun State as a whole.

According to the post, the ceremony marked the point at which the medical graduates completed their MBBS programme and entered the medical profession.

A heartwarming clip recorded the atmosphere on the day as the graduates emerged from the venue wearing academic gowns and displayed visible joy.

Their expressions reflected relief and excitement after years of rigorous study and training.

Babcock medical graduates celebrate induction as medical doctors. Photo credit: @sagamu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The procession on campus served as the focus for the celebration, and the scene touched many who watched the video.

Reactions as Babcock medical graduates go viral

Comment section filled with goodwill as TikTok users acknowledged the accomplishment of the new doctors.

The messages showed admiration and support for the graduates and for Babcock University.

Many of those who engaged with the post celebrated the moment as a positive development for the medical field in Nigeria.

@Queen Anikegold said:

"Lord Jesus I want this happy day I in my children life's let them be congratulated for good."

@Alaga Lafunkky1 commented:

"Congratulations to you all. May Jehovah Rapha work hand in hand with you in your field. I love you all."

@Temmytohposhe reacted:

"Congratulations dear. God has you have done for this person successfully please remember my children too and God let me be there in good health."

@Lollipopsexy said:

"Congratulations everyone, the Money your parents spent on you people will never go in vain in Jesus name."

@adenikeabisoye added:

"Congratulations."

See the post below:

Nigerian mum celebrates daughter's induction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a resilient Nigerian lady shared her excitement with social media users as she was finally inducted as a medical doctor.

In an inspiring post, she recounted how she got back up after several failures, determined to fulfil her academic and career goals.

Source: Legit.ng