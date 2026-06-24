With the UTME concluded and admission processes underway, many candidates and parents are considering private universities as alternatives to public institutions

Wigwe University tops the list of Nigeria’s most expensive private universities, with annual tuition ranging from N9.6 million to N12 million

Seven of the ten universities on the ranking are located in the South West, underlining the region’s strong presence in Nigeria’s private education sector

With the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination now concluded and universities across the country beginning admission processes, thousands of candidates and their parents are weighing their options for the next academic session.

A view of modern academic facilities at one of Nigeria’s leading private universities.

Source: UGC

While public universities remain the preferred choice for many because of lower tuition costs, a growing number of families are turning their attention to private institutions. For some, the attraction goes beyond academics.

Private universities are often associated with smaller class sizes, more stable academic calendars, stricter campus regulation and a more structured learning environment. Many parents also see them as an alternative to the overcrowding, industrial disputes and administrative bottlenecks that have affected parts of the public university system over the years.

Recent tuition figures compiled by StatiSense show the private universities expected to charge the highest fees in Nigeria during the 2025/2026 academic session.

Which private universities charge the highest fees?

1. Wigwe University, Rivers State

Annual tuition ranges between N9.6 million and N12 million, making it the most expensive private university in Nigeria for the 2025/2026 session. The institution was founded to provide world-class education with a strong focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and technology.

Wigwe University tops the list of Nigeria’s most expensive private universities. Photo/ WigweUniversity

Source: UGC

2. Babcock University, Ogun State

Students are expected to pay between N1.5 million and N7 million annually, depending on their course of study. The university remains one of the country's most established private institutions.

3. Nile University, Abuja

Tuition fees range from N2.8 million to N6.5 million per session. The university has become a major destination for students pursuing medicine, engineering and other professional courses.

4. Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos State

Annual tuition falls between N4.1 million and N6.3 million. The university is particularly known for its business, media and management programmes.

5. Afe Babalola University, Ekiti State

Students pay between N1.1 million and N5.55 million per year. The institution has built a reputation for strong investments in infrastructure and professional education.

6. Lead City University, Oyo State

Annual fees range from N2.53 million to N5.53 million.

7. Bowen University, Osun State

Tuition varies between N1.3 million and N4.6 million depending on the programme.

8. Redeemer's University, Osun State

Students are expected to pay between N1.14 million and N2.09 million per session.

9. American University of Nigeria, Adamawa State

The university charges between N1.221 million and N1.755 million per semester, translating to significantly higher annual costs based on two semesters.

10. Covenant University, Ogun State

Annual tuition ranges from N1.5 million to N1.7 million.

5 Nigerian private universities that offer scholarships

Private universities in Nigeria are often perceived as expensive, yet a growing number of them offer structured scholarship and financial aid programmes to support academically gifted and financially challenged students.

These institutions use scholarships not only as a welfare measure but also as a strategy to attract top talent and promote academic excellence.

Source: Legit.ng