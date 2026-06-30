Wizkid's childhood friend Piper has issued an apology to the singer in a new heartfelt message

Piper's message comes years after he pledged loyalty to Afrobeats star and Wizkid's supposed rival, Davido

The apology has sparked accusations of betrayal against Wikzid's childhood friend and former associate

In an unexpected move that shook the Nigerian music industry, Alaye Piper, once considered one of Wizkid’s closest associates and childhood friends, has publicly apologised to the Afrobeats superstar.

In an emotional message addressed to the singer, he stated that after a personal reflection, he felt it was necessary to seek forgiveness from Wizkid for hurting him.

Wizkid’s childhood friend Piper causes buzz with unexpected apology to singer. Credit: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

"I’ve been reflecting a lot lately, and I felt it was important to apologise for how I wronged you. I take full responsibility for my actions and the hurt I caused. You were always a great friend to me kind, supportive, and genuinely good," Piper wrote.

While expressing how much he misses Wizkid, Piper stated that he did not expect reconciliation.

Piper's apology has since revived his past fallout with Wizkid in 2017, when he seemingly threw shades at Wizkid while pledging to his supposed rival, Davido.

Piper's apology to Wizkid is below:

Mixed reactions trail Piper's apology to Wizkid for hurting their friendship. Credit: internationallocal

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Piper apologises to Wizkid

Reacting, some members of Wizkid FC accused Piper of betrayal, while others noted the singer's preference for handling personal matters privately and predicted he may not respond publicly.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

officialkeilah_chidera commented:

"Apology accepted, access denied."

glorious_milli1 said:

"Chilling with my guy piper noni and we killing the beat."

bladzzz333 commented:

"Na hunger dey worry am - never trust the loyalty of a hungry man."

wizkidgoddess said:

"I trust my idol, forgive but don't involve him in ur circle again never e fit still b set up..."

ade_leke826 said:

"God go punish piper 100m times, dem fit use giveaway take move you from BIGWIZ side, now the Love wey frogido dey give you don expire.. It's been long Davido don dey use giveaway move people.. I see why Wizkid dey always talk say i no dey give a man more than what he deserves.. BIGWIZ if you accept dis werey apology I go swear for you and I trust you 100%."

elohimrealty commented:

"I trust WIZ. e no go respond."

bukolababy_ wrote:

"Davido has always tried to turn anyone that loves wizkid against him, this is scary asf."

gunzman19vs97 commented:

"Hurt you caused who? Baba bolu done use your matter smoke Igbo o, infact faruk roll another one for him jhor."

FC accuses Davido of copying Wizkid

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido, on Monday, June 29, shared an update on his sixth studio album, titled Oriadé.

In a post via his social media pages, Davido announced that his album will be released on July 31, marking a major milestone in his 15-year career in the music industry.

Reacting, Wizkid FC accused Davido of copying their favourite. According to the rival fanbase, Davido announced his album days after Wizkid hinted at a new album.

Source: Legit.ng