Canada's Startup Visa targets entrepreneurs with innovative businesses capable of competing globally

Applicants must secure a Letter of Support from a government-designated investor or incubator

Successful founders can obtain Canadian permanent residence through the programme

Canada is positioning itself as a major destination for entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas, offering Nigerian founders a pathway to permanent residence through its Start-up Visa (SUV) Programme.

Unlike immigration routes that focus mainly on work experience or academic qualifications, the SUV programme targets entrepreneurs whose businesses can compete globally, create jobs in Canada and contribute to the country's economy.

Canada's Startup Visa Programme offers permanent residence opportunities for innovative entrepreneurs.. Photos: Getty

Source: Getty Images

For Nigerian tech founders exploring relocation and expansion opportunities, here are the key requirements and benefits, per Tribune.

What is Canada's Start-up Visa Programme?

The programme is designed for founders building innovation-driven companies rather than traditional small businesses. Ventures commonly associated with the programme include:

Financial technology (fintech)

Artificial intelligence solutions

Health technology

Software platforms

Clean technology

Other scalable, innovation-focused startups

Applicants must show that their business has the potential to grow internationally and generate employment opportunities in Canada.

Key requirements for Nigerian founders

1. Obtain a Letter of Support

This is one of the most important steps in the process.

Applicants must secure support from a designated organisation approved by the Canadian government, such as:

Venture capital funds

Angel investor groups

Business incubators

These organisations review the startup proposal and decide whether to back the business. Without a Letter of Support, an applicant is generally not eligible for the programme.

2. Meet the language requirement

Applicants must demonstrate proficiency in English or French.

Canada requires a minimum Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) level 5 in:

Speaking

Listening

Reading

Writing

3. Show settlement funds

The Canadian government does not provide financial assistance to newcomers under the SUV programme.

Applicants must prove they have enough money to support themselves and accompanying family members after arrival. The required amount depends on family size and is updated periodically by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

4. Satisfy ownership rules

To qualify, the business must meet specific ownership conditions:

Each applicant must own at least 10% of the voting rights attached to all shares of the business.

The applicants and the designated organisation together must control more than 50% of the total voting rights.

These rules are intended to ensure founders remain actively involved in building the company.

Why the programme attracts Nigerian tech founders

One of the programme's biggest advantages is that it offers a pathway to permanent residence.

Unlike some entrepreneur schemes that provide only temporary status, successful Start-up Visa applicants may become permanent residents once they meet the programme's requirements. This allows founders to build long-term businesses while living and working in Canada.

For Nigerian entrepreneurs with scalable technology ventures, Canada's Start-up Visa programme offers a route that combines business expansion with immigration benefits. The strongest applications typically feature an innovative product, a credible growth plan, support from a designated Canadian organisation, and founders who can demonstrate both language proficiency and sufficient settlement funds.

Founders considering the programme should review the latest IRCC requirements before applying, as eligibility thresholds and settlement fund amounts may be updated periodically.

Canada: Steps to apply for permanent residency

Earlier, Legit.ng explained that Canada's Express Entry system remains one of the most popular pathways for skilled workers seeking permanent residence and a future in the country.

Since its introduction in 2015, the country's programme has attracted hundreds of thousands of applicants from around the world and has become a major route for economic immigration.

The system uses a points-based selection process to identify candidates with the skills, qualifications and experience required by the Canadian labour market, which will lead to residency.

Source: Legit.ng