The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) warns the federal government to pay full salaries by the month-end as per the 2025 agreement

The union president, Chris Piwuna stresses lecturers' patience is wearing thin amid budget delays and political distractions

ASUU threatens action if federal government promises of salary payments are not fulfilled by the end of March, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Christopher Piwuna, president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has issued a serious warning to the federal government.

Piwuna said ASUU expects that salaries will be paid in full at the end of the month to reflect the agreement the union signed in December, 2025 with the federal government.

He said the union is interested in the full implementation of the 2025 agreements.

The ASUU president said lecturers are tired of waiting for the government to pass the budget.

As reported by TheCable, Piwuna stated this during an interview.

He clarified that the four-day ultimatum was a reminder of the number of days to the end of the month.

The consultant psychiatrist at the University of Jos (UNIJOS) Teaching Hospital, warned that ASUU will be forced to act if the federal government fails to pay their salaries in full by March ending.

“We are aware that now our government and politicians are interested in primaries, conventions, and the 2027 elections. We don’t begrudge them if that’s their interest. But our own interest in the union is the full implementation of the 2025 agreements that we signed with them. If that is not done, we will be forced to act. And in doing that, we will go through the procedures and the different stages of whatever actions we want to take.”

Strike threat: FG reacts to ASUU's 4-day ultimatum

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government declared an end to strikes in all tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The Education Minister, Tunji Alausa, assures parents that universities and other tertiary institutions will remain open.

Alausa says the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) disputes have been resolved, new agreement with non-academic staff is forthcoming.

Read more stories on ASUU:

Strike threat: ASUU urged to show restraint

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that ASUU was cautioned against embarking on another strike amid the government’s commitment to salary payments.

An education stakeholder highlighted Alausa's transparency in formalising agreements with ASUU.

ASUU had threatened to embark on strike, giving the federal government a four-day ultimatum to pay lecturers under the new salary structure.

Source: Legit.ng