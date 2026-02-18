Thirty-seven miners have died after suspected toxic gas exposure at a mining site in Plateau state

Survivors have been taken to hospitals as authorities have sealed the site to prevent further harm

The tragedy has renewed concerns over unsafe mining practices and weak regulation in the affected community

Thirty-seven miners are feared dead after being exposed to a suspected toxic gas at a mining site in Company Zurak, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau state.

As disclosed by Channels Television on Wednesday, February 18, Wase Youth Leader, Shafi Sambo, said he received an early-morning call about the tragedy because of his role in the community.

He said:

“It happened at a mining site in Company Zurak, Wase Local Government. We got information that the miners dug deep into the ground and were exposed to a gas that killed 37 of them instantly.”

He added that some miners were rescued alive and taken to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment. However, the exact number of survivors was not clear as of press time.

Sambo said the youths were mining zinc for a company believed to be a Chinese-owned firm operating in the area. The exact mineral being mined has not been officially confirmed.

After the incident, troops of the Nigerian Army were sent to the site. According to Sambo, soldiers sealed off the area to stop people from entering and to prevent further exposure.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about unsafe mining practices and poor regulation in the area.

Mining pit collapse kills three in Ebonyi

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that three people died and four others were injured after a mining pit collapsed in Enyim Agalegu community, Ikwo LGA, Ebonyi state.

Community leaders said the latest tragedy raised the recent death toll at the site to five, as residents conducted rescue efforts and recovered bodies.

State officials blamed illegal mining and greed for recurring accidents. Authorities, however, urged communities to prioritise safety over profit.

Plateau community mourns after suspected gas leak kills 37 at mining site.

Kebbi residents welcome crackdown on illegal miners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mining Marshals under PAGMI displaced thousands of illegal miners from Yauri LGA, Kebbi state.

The operation involved NSCDC Mining Marshals, DSS, Nigerian Army, and police, reclaiming sites previously dominated by heavy machinery, explosives, and unsafe practices that caused land degradation, water pollution, and insecurity for surrounding communities.

Residents expressed cautious optimism and noted the intervention could benefit host communities if sustained.

Experts warn Tinubu on illegal mining

Legit.ng earlier reported that security experts urged President Tinubu to act swiftly against illegal mining in Zamfara state. According to them, unregulated operations are exacerbating insecurity and undermining efforts to tackle banditry.

Experts who said illegal gold mining has fuelled armed groups’ resilience, noted that proceeds allegedly fund weapons and that mining sites often become safe havens for criminals.

They called on the president to review past reports and strengthen enforcement.

