JAMB re-arrested a suspected fraudster who allegedly resumed illegal activities after securing bail

The suspect was accused of deceiving 94 UTME candidates with fake score manipulation claims

The board warned candidates against falling for examination shortcuts and online scams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has confirmed the re-arrest of a suspected examination fraudster linked to a scheme that targeted candidates registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akataka, was taken back into custody after investigators established that he resumed fraudulent activities shortly after securing bail.

JAMB re-arrested a suspected fraudster who allegedly resumed illegal activities after securing bail. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

According to Channels TV, officials said he previously operated under a false identity, “Official Frederick,” while running online platforms that promised candidates illegal score manipulation services.

Fraud scheme targeted UTME candidates

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Director of Special Duties, Zainab Hamza, who spoke on behalf of the Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said Akataka was part of a wider syndicate involved in impersonation, identity theft and online fraud. According to her, the suspect deceived 94 candidates by collecting money for a service that does not exist.

Investigations showed that the fraud revolved around WhatsApp platforms where false assurances of score inflation were offered to unsuspecting candidates seeking admission.

Hamza disclosed that after his release, Akataka reconnected with the same victims using another assumed name, “Sir Frederick.”

She said he demanded N70,000 from each candidate and claimed he could stop the cancellation of their registrations because he was allegedly “in contact” with the board.

The Board stated that the claim was false and designed to exploit fear among candidates whose details were already compromised.

JAMB restated its determination to protect the integrity of its examinations and admission processes. The board warned candidates and parents to disregard anyone offering shortcuts or special access to examination scores.

Officials advised members of the public to report suspicious platforms and individuals to relevant authorities. They also reminded candidates that success in national examinations comes only through preparation, diligence and compliance with established procedures.

JAMB: Court sends young man to prison for three years

Earlier in a related Legit.ng report, a federal High Court in Katsina has sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Prosecutors proved that Abdulaziz unlawfully represented himself as another candidate. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

The court found that the act amounted to examination malpractice under Nigerian law.

Prosecution outlines offence details

Mr A.D. Saleh, Officer in Charge of Legal at the Katsina State Police Command, told the court that the offence occurred on April 30, 2025, at Zee Alpha Academy in Funtua. He said Abdulaziz unlawfully and fraudulently represented himself as Bolanwu Emmanuel, who was listed as the legitimate UTME candidate.

The prosecution said the offence contravened provisions of the Examinations Malpractice Act. To prove its case, the police called three witnesses and tendered the examination slip used during the test.

Defence counsel M.T. Steve objected to the admissibility of the examination slip. The objection was overruled by the trial judge, who admitted the document as evidence.

UTME 2026: JAMB releases registration guidelines

Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released detailed guidelines for the registration of candidates for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Prospective candidates are required to have a National Identification Number (NIN), an email address, among others.

Legit.ng reports that the JAMB 2026 UTME form will be on sale from Friday, January 31, 2026, until Saturday, March 8, 2026

Source: Legit.ng