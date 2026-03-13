A Covenant University student got people talking as she shared her experience as an invigilator for an examination

She explained how she made a mistake that gave her a humbling experience while invigilating the 200 candidates

Many who came across the post applauded the young lady for realising her mistake and encouraging her to do better

A student of the Covenant University, Alicia Dongo, shared her unusual experience while invigilating an examination.

Alicia shared how she and two master’s students were assigned to invigilate the Covenant University E-learners examination.

A Covenant University student shares her unusual experience while invigilating over 200 candidates during an examination. Photo: LinkedIn/Alicia Dongo

Source: UGC

Covenant University student shares examination experience

On her LinkedIn page, 18-year-old Alicia Dongo said that the candidates were 200 in number, and some were thrice her age.

Sharing her unusual experience at the examination hall, Alicia wrote in her LinkedIn post:

“I may have lost over ₦1,000,000 because of this mistake. For an 18-year-old, that’s a lot. On Monday, March 9th, I was asked to invigilate the Covenant University E-learners examination alongside two master’s students. Over 200 learners were in the room.

"People from different industries. Different backgrounds. Different levels of experience. Many of them were three times my age. But instead of seeing a room full of potential connections… I saw a room that needed discipline. And I chose to be firm. Very firm. Not wicked. But… harsh.

"For the first time, I lost touch with something important: Humanity. Yes, the exam went smoothly. Yes, there was order. But something else happened. I became the feared invigilator. And that’s when it hit me.

"In that room were over 200 professionals people with networks, opportunities, and experience. People I could have built meaningful relationships with. Instead, many of them probably walked away with one impression: “That girl was tough.” And just like that… I may have burned bridges worth far more than money.

That realization humbled me. Because networking isn’t just about meeting people. It’s about how people remember you. So I’m making a decision. I will still uphold integrity. I will still protect examination standards. But I will do it with kindness. Because the fight is against examination malpractice not against the learners.

"Today, I’m choosing to repair those bridges. Not because of money. But because I misrepresented who I am. I would love to add a question too. For those who lead rooms, teams, or classrooms. How do you balance discipline with humanity? I’m Alicia. And I’m Learning that influence is not just about authority but humanity."

A Covenant University student shares mistake she made while invigilating exam. Photo: LinkedIn/Alicia Dongo

Source: UGC

Reactions trail Covenant University student's experience

Treasure Anosike said:

"State the rules clearly at the start and enforce them with a calm tone. Valuable lesson learned! Authority works best with empathy."

Cyrus Ogbuji said:

"It is wonderful to see people make mistakes and are self aware and ready to make amends."

Usman Arshad said:

"This level of self-awareness at 18 is impressive. Discipline earns compliance, but humanity earns respect—and you’ve already learned the difference."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng