IBUAM signed MoU with Auxano Aviation to acquire 30 Jabiru training aircraft

The Minister of Avaiation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo witnessed the agreement at the Nigeria International Airshow in Abuja

A statement cited by Legit.ng revealed that the Aircraft delivery was scheduled in phases with final batch due in 2027

The Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM) has signed a major aviation agreement with Auxano Consulting Nigeria Limited, operating as Auxano Aviation, for the purchase of 30 Jabiru J430 training aircraft to boost pilot training in Nigeria.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday, December 4, at the Nigeria International Airshow held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Keyamo, Top Officials Attend as IBUAM Seals Deal to Buy 30 Aircraft

Source: Original

The signing was done in the presence of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and other top industry stakeholders.

MoU signed at Nigeria international airshow

The agreement was formally sealed by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IBUAM, Isaac Balami, alongside the Vice Chancellor of the university, Air Vice Marshal (Rtd) P.O. Jemitola.

The aircraft acquisition is expected to significantly expand IBUAM’s aviation training capacity and enhance the development of skilled aeronautical professionals in the country.

Speaking at the event, Keyamo described the 2025 airshow as exceptional.

“With the signing of this MoU and other activities we have witnessed here, this airshow is the best ever held on African soil,” the minister said.

Aircraft to be delivered in phases

Under the agreement, Auxano Aviation, the authorised distributor of Jabiru Aircraft in Nigeria, will supply the aircraft in phases, delivering 10 aircraft annually over a three-year period.

The full delivery of all 30 aircraft is expected to be completed by 2027. Two aircraft will arrive in December this year, while 10 will be delivered in 2026 and the final batch in 2027.

Keyamo, Top Officials Attend as IBUAM Seals Deal to Buy 30 Aircraft

Source: Original

Some of the aircraft will arrive fully assembled, while others will be delivered in parts and assembled by IBUAM in partnership with 7Star Global Airlines, creating additional hands-on training opportunities for students.

Auxano to provide technical support

The MoU outlines Auxano Aviation’s responsibilities, including aircraft registration support, airworthiness documentation, supply of initial spares, tools, and handbooks.

Auxano will also provide familiarisation training for IBUAM instructors and maintenance personnel, as well as periodic technical oversight and access to Jabiru-approved parts and services.

The partnership is expected to strengthen research, flight operations training, and general aviation development in Nigeria.

University hails investment as strategic

Speaking during the signing, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Jemitola, described the acquisition as a major investment in Nigeria’s aviation workforce.

“This partnership marks a significant boost to our training capacity. With 30 modern training aircraft coming in phases, IBUAM is positioning itself as a leading centre for world-class pilot training in Africa,” he said.

He added that the phased delivery model would support sustainable growth in training operations.

Balami speaks on safety and standards

IBUAM Founder, Isaac Balami, said the annual delivery structure would help the university maintain high operational and safety standards.

“Receiving 10 aircraft every year allows us to scale progressively and maintain high safety and operational standards. It ensures that our students have consistent access to functional and reliable training aircraft,” he said.

Balami also commended Auxano Aviation for its technical competence.

“Auxano Aviation is not only supplying aircraft; they are supplying expertise. Their technical support will help us maintain NCAA-compliant training and aircraft management practices,” he added.

Aircraft restricted to training and research

Under the terms of the agreement, the aircraft will be used strictly for student pilot training, aeronautical research, and approved flight operations.

IBUAM is required to maintain Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) standards, ensure that only qualified instructors and engineers operate the aircraft, and provide adequate hangarage, security, and operational infrastructure.

IBUAM : FG announces 100 scholarships for female students

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the minister of women affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has announced scholarships for 100 young women to study at the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM).

Speaking at the university’s unveiling at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, the minister, who was represented by her special adviser, Judith Okoye, said the scholarships are part of efforts to close the gender gap in aviation, where women hold only about 13 percent of jobs.

Source: Legit.ng