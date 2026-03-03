The University of Calabar has suspended nine students over alleged examination malpractice and forgery of results

The decision was approved at the institution’s 252nd Senate meeting following recommendations from disciplinary committees

The affected students will serve a two-academic-session suspension effective from the 2024/2025 academic year

The University of Calabar, Cross River State, has suspended nine students over alleged examination malpractice and forgery of results.

The suspension was announced in a statement issued by the institution’s registrar, Chukwuka Icha.

According to the registrar, the decision was reached at the university’s 252nd Senate meeting after the consideration of reports presented by the Ad-Hoc Senate Committee on Examination Malpractice and the Senate Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

As reported by Premium Times, Mr Icha explained that five of the students were found guilty of examination malpractice, while four others were sanctioned for submitting forged academic results to the university.

“After reviewing the reports and recommendations of the committees, the management resolved that the affected students should be suspended for two academic sessions, and the suspension will take effect from the 2024/2025 academic year,” the statement read.

Those suspended for examination malpractice include Akwuba Enestina (300 Level Pharmacy), Udom Iboro (300 Level Pharmacy), Nwankwo Daniel (200 Level Pharmacy), Ore Israel (500 Level Pharmacy), and Chisom Ejafa (500 Level Pharmacy).

Other offences

Others sanctioned over forged results are Lazarus Ebogo (Home Economics), Ele Godwin (Zoology), Ofem Patrick (Science Laboratory Technology), and Makailu Pamilo (Linguistics and Communication Studies).

The university management directed heads of departments, deans of the affected faculties, and the acting Chief Security Officer to ensure strict compliance with the suspension order.

