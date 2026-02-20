Mr Solanke Francis Taiwo was awarded the Overall Best Primary School Teacher in Nigeria for 2025 and received N50 million, a house, and a car

Governor Dapo Abiodun has now personally presented the car in Abeokuta, alongside the commissioner and the permanent secretary for the Education ministry

The award recognised dedication, innovation, and measurable classroom impact, part of a nationwide program honouring outstanding educators

Governor Dapo Abiodun has personally presented a brand-new car to Mr. Solanke Francis Taiwo, a primary school teacher at Ansar-ud-Deen Main School 1, recognising him as the Overall Best Primary School Teacher in Nigeria for 2025.

According to an announcement by Governor Dapo Abiodun, the presentation took place at the governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, with the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbagbu, and the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Oloko, in attendance.

Governor Dapo Abiodun presents a brand-new car to Mr Solanke Francis Taiwo, the awardee of the Best Primary School Teacher in Nigeria, in Abeokuta. Photo: X/man_of_letter

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mr. Solanke earned the national accolade following a competitive evaluation of educators from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

His selection reflects exceptional dedication, innovation in teaching, and measurable impact on learning outcomes in his classroom.

The award includes N50 million in cash, a fully furnished two-bedroom house, and the vehicle presented by the governor.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Borno state governor, Prof Zulum Babangana, grace the Nigerian Teachers' Summit in Abuja. Photo: MoE

Abiodun wrote in a social media post:

" In recognition of this outstanding achievement, we presented him with a two-bedroom bungalow under our State Housing Scheme, to be located in an area of his choice, and handed over the keys to a brand-new car donated by the Federal Government, in addition to the ₦50 million cash prize earlier awarded to him at the National Teachers’ Summit in Abuja."

Ogun teacher wins national best award

The teacher had received the award at the Nigerian Teachers’ Summit held in Abuja on January 28, where the federal government introduced a comprehensive reward scheme to honor outstanding educators.

The initiative disbursed a total of N325 million to exceptional teachers across the country. Eleven other teachers also received N25 million each for demonstrating excellence in their respective schools.

Mr. Solanke celebrates his recognition as the Overall Best Primary School Teacher in Nigeria. Photo: X/@man_of_letters

Recipients included Mrs. David Kachollom Joseph of GSS Nyango Gyel, Plateau State, Malam Musa Abubakar Garba of GSS Tudun Wada, Kaduna State, and Ifetike Hope Chekwube of Government Technical College, Onitsha, Anambra State. Others were Obafemi Peter Lawal of Oriwa Senior Model College, Lagos, and Johanna Gilando and Bashar Hantsi of Argungu Emirate Model Primary School, Kebbi State. The remaining awardees were Blessing Ikong, Chinwe Ituma, Gombo Lawan, Khadijat Galadima, and Okide Ochike.

Speaking at the summit, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu described teachers as the “quiet architects of great nations,” stressing that sustainable national progress begins with quality teaching and effective learning.

She reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to improving teacher welfare, professional development, and skills acquisition nationwide.

Governor Abiodun praised Mr. Solanke for his dedication and for representing Ogun state on the national stage.

He noted that recognition of exceptional teachers reinforces the value of the profession and inspires others to pursue excellence.

