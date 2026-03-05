Chinese government scholarship options for Nigerian students and eligibility criteria
The Chinese government scholarship offers Nigerian students the opportunity to study in China at little to no cost. Some scholarship options include the CSC Bilateral Programme, the UNESCO Great Wall Program Scholarship, the MOFCOM Scholarship, and the Youth of Excellence Scheme. Applicants must meet the academic minimum requirements set by the China Scholarship Council (CSC).
Chinese government scholarship options for Nigerian students
Nigerian students can access several funding options under the Chinese government scholarship scheme. These scholarships are administered by the China Scholarship Council, which operates under China's Ministry of Education. Below are the main options available for Nigerians.
CSC Bilateral Programme
- Established: 1996
- Type: Undergraduate, Master's, PhD
- Funding: Fully funded
- Application channel: Nigerian Federal Scholarship Board/ Chinese Embassy
The Bilateral Programme is one of the most common routes for Nigerian students looking to study in China. It is offered through agreements between China and partner countries, including Nigeria.
The scholarship covers full tuition, accommodation, medical insurance, and a monthly stipend. Applicants must apply through the Nigerian government nomination process and complete the CSC online application.
UNESCO Great Wall Program Scholarship
- Established: 1994
- Type: Postgraduate and research
- Funding: Fully funded
- Application channel: UNESCO's national commission
The Great Wall Program Scholarship is a special program coordinated by UNESCO and the Chinese government. Its primary focus is to help exceptional and deserving students from developing nations, including Nigeria.
Each year, the program admits 75 awardees to Master's, PhD, and research programs. Applications are done through UNESCO's national commission when slots are available.
MOFCOM Scholarship
- Established: 2015
- Type: Master's and PhD
- Funding: Fully funded
- Application channel: Economic and Commercial Counsellor's Office (ECCO)
The MOFCOM Scholarship is a Chinese government program through the Ministry of Commerce. The program is for professionals in trade, technology, agriculture, health, or government.
MOFCOM aims to help participants develop their home countries through advanced study. Interested students can apply for Master's and PhD programs.
Youth of Excellence Scheme (YES China)
- Established: 2014
- Type: Master's
- Funding: Fully funded
- Application channel: Chinese Embassy
The Youth of Excellence Scheme of China (YES China) is a scholarship program designed to train global leaders. It is run by the Ministry of Education in China and targets professionals from developing nations, such as Nigeria.
The program is for postgraduate courses at top universities, such as Xiamen University. All applicants must have at least three years of work experience, and applications must be submitted through the Chinese Embassy in your country.
Distinguished Young Scholar Program
- Established: 1994
- Type: Research
- Funding: RMB 1 million
- Application channel: NSFC's Internet-based Science Information System (ISIS)
The National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars targets elite researchers under the age of 40. Beneficiaries receive financial support of over 1 million RMB to research in AI, quantum tech, and science careers.
To be selected, applicants undergo a gruelling peer-review process that evaluates traditional academic metrics. Unlike other educational scholarships, ensures top-tier talent remains focused on domestic strategic needs.
Silk Road Program
- Established: 2017
- Type: Master's, PhD
- Funding: Fully funded
- Application channel: Chinese Government Scholarship Information System
The Silk Road Program supports students from countries involved in China's Belt and Road Initiative. It focuses on technology, public policy, economics, and engineering courses.
The program covers tuition, housing, insurance, and living expenses. To qualify for the scholarship, aspiring students must have an acceptance letter from a professor and intend to become experts in their field.
Chinese University Programme (CSC Type B)
- Established: 2008
- Type: Undergraduate, Master's, PhD
- Funding: Fully funded
- Application channel: Directly through the Chinese universities
The Chinese University Programme (CSC Type B) is a complete scholarship program for international students, including Nigerians. It was established by the Ministry of Education of China in 2008. Students can apply directly to the Chinese universities participating in the CSC program.
As with other programs, students benefit from full tuition, accommodation, medical insurance, and a monthly allowance. Each university has its own application deadline, usually set between December and March.
Chinese government scholarship eligibility criteria
To qualify for the Chinese government scholarships, applicants must have the following minimum requirements:
- Be a Nigerian citizen with a valid international passport.
- Be in good health after taking a medical examination.
- Meet age requirements which are under 25 years for undergraduates, below 35 years for Master's, and below 40 years for PhD.
- Good or high academic grades, such as a high GPA, or excellent WAEC and NECO scores.
- Meet language requirements, HSK for Chinese-taught courses or IELTS/TOEFL for English-taught programmes.
- Obtain an admission letter in some cases.
- Applicants must not be beneficiaries of another scholarship at the time of application.
- Submit all the required documents, including a completed CSC online application form, academic certificates, study plan or research proposal, recommendation letters, and HSK or English proficiency test.
How to apply for a Chinese government scholarship in Nigeria?
Nigerian students can apply for the Chinese Government Scholarship through the Chinese Embassy for Type A. Alternatively, they can apply directly to a university for Type B. Below is a step-by-step guide to applying for the Chinese scholarships.
- Visit the Chinese government's official website and create an account.
- Select Type A if applying through the Chinese Embassy in Abuja or Lagos, or Type B if applying directly to a specific university.
- Complete the online application and list up to 3 universities you would like to attend.
- Upload digital copies of your valid passport and CV, school transcripts, and two letters of recommendation.
- Prepare two sets of physical paper copies of all your documents and deliver your documents to the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria or your chosen university.
- The Embassy or university will review your file. If you are selected, you will receive an email in June or July with your official visa documents.
Can a Nigerian study in China?
Nigerians can study in China, through government and private university scholarships. However, there are not many universities that accept Nigerian students.
Can I get a 100% scholarship in China?
As a Nigerian student, you can get a fully funded scholarship in China. The program covers your tuition, accommodation, upkeep, and medical insurance.
What is the deadline for the CSC Scholarship 2026?
The CSC scholarship deadline varies depending on the program you choose. Since these dates vary, you should check the official websites to avoid missing out.
Who is eligible for the China Scholarship Council?
All Nigerians are eligible for the China Scholarship Council (CSC) programs if they meet the standard criteria. The qualification is based on program level.
The Chinese government offers several fully funded scholarships for Nigerian students for undergraduate and postgraduate programs. These awards are competitive, and only those who meet the set criteria get the life-changing chance to get a world-class education for free.
