Ibadan, Oyo State - The American Open University (A-Global), Nigeria, has officially commenced operation at its Global Campus in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The university is a new educational model designed to bridge the widening gap between academic degrees and workplace reality.

The landmark event took place on Monday, February 9, 2026, with the theme “Future Forward.”

The emergence of the university signals a paradigm shift for higher education in Africa and a declaration of intent to disrupt the status quo.

The launch brought together academic heavyweights, industry leaders, regulatory bodies, and community stakeholders.

American Open University launches in Nigeria

The President and Founder of American Open University, Dr. David Seyi Akanbi, said the university is in partnerships with global giants like Microsoft, Google, and Cisco.

Dr. Akanbi declared that Nigerian students are no longer limited.”

As reported by Vanguard, speaking during the inaugural address, he said:

“Visions don’t die. Even when the visioners pass on, the dream continues. Fortunately, today, the dream has come true, and the team that championed it is here to celebrate it.”

“The old promise, ‘go to school, get good grades, get a job,’ is broken. We are here to fix that. We have built an institution where the walls of the classroom are as wide as the world itself. Through our hybrid model and partnerships with global giants like Microsoft, Google, and Cisco, we are telling the Nigerian student: You are no longer limited.”

List of approved open universities in Nigeria

Recall that the acting executive secretary of the National Universities Commission(NUC), Chris J Maiyaki, disclosed the number of open universities that have been approved to operate in Nigeria.

Maiyaki said out of the 260 approved universities in Nigeria, five are open universities.

In a report published on the NUC website, Maiyaki said the federal government owned one of the five open universities in the country.

Universities approved as distance learning centres

Legit.ng also reported that at least 20 universities in Nigeria were approved by the National University Commission (NUC) for distance learning.

Top varsities like UNILAG, ABU Zaria, UNN Nsukka, and other A-list institutions were listed among the approved institutions.

Similarly, five Open Universities were also accredited and approved for distance learning by the National University Commission (NUC).

