There is a new app that is designed to help Nigerian women connect to various opportunities

The app will give women the power to understand finance, skills development, markets, and government support

President Tinubu said women play a central role in national development, and he believes technology will be key

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Federal Government has launched a new digital platform designed to deepen women’s economic inclusion and expand access to finance, skills, markets, and government support across Nigeria.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the platform, known as the Happy Woman App, can be downloaded.

FG launches the Happy Woman App to expand economic opportunities Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The statement noted that it is a secure digital interface created to connect Nigerian women to financial services, skills development programmes, market opportunities, essential services, and other government-backed interventions.

New app for women

The unveiling of the platform followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s announcement of a nationwide expansion of the Nigeria for Women Programme (NFWP), which is expected to benefit 25 million women across Nigeria.

Officials said the expansion builds on an earlier pilot carried out in six states, where more than one million women were reached.

At the launch event held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the country’s development goals cannot be achieved without making women central to national planning.

The President said:

“A nation that relegates its women is a nation bound for implosion. We have long understood this truth.

“That is why this administration has not only placed women at the forefront of decision-making but has also entrusted them with leadership in causes that redeem our national promise.”

He said women are vital to Nigeria’s development, highlighting their role in strengthening families, sustaining communities, and boosting national productivity.

President Tinubu described the target of reaching 25 million women as ambitious but attainable, urging the World Bank to expand its financial backing, technical support, and innovation partnerships to aid the programme’s nationwide rollout.

He also emphasised the role of technology in promoting inclusion, noting that digital access is now essential for efficient service delivery and national competitiveness.

A digital push to empower millions of Nigerian women begins. Photo: Presidency

Source: Twitter

As part of the administration’s broader social agenda, the President designated 2026 as the Year of Social Development and Families in Nigeria, directing coordinated action across federal, state, and local governments.

The declaration follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed during President Tinubu’s official visit to Turkey in January, aimed at strengthening family cohesion and improving social welfare systems in Nigeria.

FG announces new credit scheme for women

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI), in partnership with the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC), has launched a new credit programme that will unlock N10 billion in guaranteed loans for women entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

The initiative, known as GLOW (Guaranteed Loans for Women), is designed to expand women’s access to affordable financing and strengthen their participation in key economic sectors.

NCGC will provide a 25% credit-guarantee cover on BOI’s loan portfolio

Source: Legit.ng