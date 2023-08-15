At least 20 universities in Nigeria have been approved by the national university commission (NUC) for distance learning

Top varsities like UNILAG, ABU Zaria, UNN Nsukka and other A-list institutions were listed among the approved institutions

Similarly, five Open Universities were also accredited and approved for distance learning by the national university commission (NUC)

FCT, Abuja - The national university commission (NUC) has released the complete list of approved distance learning centres for universities nationwide.

As seen by Legit.ng, the list contained an array of top higher institutions in the country, including the national open university (NOUN).

It was also gathered that some top universities were omitted from the list, with no explanation given for their omission.

Below is the complete list...

Open Universities

1. National open university (NOUN)

2. Miva Open University, Abuja, FCT

3. Iconic Open University, Sokoto, Sokoto State

4. West Midland Open University, Ibadan, Oyo State

5. Al-Muhibbah Open University, Abuja, FCT

Conventional universities

Twenty Universities in the NUS currently have the approval of the National Universities Commission to operate distance learning centres as follows:

1. Distance Learning Centre, University of Ibadan.

2. University of Lagos, Distance Learning Institute.

3. University of Abuja, Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education.

4. University of Maiduguri, Centre for Distance Learning.

5. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Centre for Distance Learning.

6. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, Centre for Distance Learning.

7. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Open and Distance Learning Centre.

8. Distance learning Centre, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

9. Lagos State University Open and Distance Learning and Research Institute.

10. Joseph Ayo Babalola University Centre for Distance Learning.

11. University of Nigeria, Nsukka Centre for Distance and e-Learning.

12. Federal University of Technology Minna, Centre for Open Distance and e-Learning.

13. Babcock University Ilisan-Remo, Centre for Open Distance and e-Learning.

14. University of Ilorin, Centre for Open and Distance Learning.

15. Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti - Open and Distance Learning Centre.

16. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Open and Distance Learning Centre.

17. Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Porthacourt, Institute of Distance Education.

18. Usmanu Danfodio University Centre for Open and Distance Education (CODE), Sokoto

19. Enugu State University of Science and Technology Open and Distance Learning Centre, Agbani

20. University of Benin Centre for Distance Learning, Edo State

