FCT, Abuja - The Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission(NUC) Chris J Maiyaki, has disclosed the number of open universities that have been approved to operate in Nigeria.

Maiyaki said out of the 260 approved universities in Nigeria, five are open universities.

In a report published on the NUC website, Maiyaki said the federal government owned one of the five open universities in the country

He stated this during the visit of the President and Principal of King’s College London, Proffer Shitij Kapur

List of approved open universities in Nigeria

Five Open Universities currently operating in the Nigerian University System are as follows:

1. The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), which has 72 study/resource centres nationwide

2. Miva Open University, Abuja, FCT

3. Iconic Open University, Sokoto, Sokoto State

4. West Midland Open University, Ibadan, Oyo State

5. Al-Muhibbah Open University, Abuja, FCT

