Achievers University, Owo, reaffirmed its strict zero-tolerance stance on indiscipline during its 19th matriculation ceremony

The institution disclosed that over 15 students had been expelled for video–related offences, alongside others dismissed for fraud, drug abuse and misconduct

Leaders of the university urged the newly admitted students to embrace discipline, integrity and positive use of social media as they begin their academic journey

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Achievers University, Owo, Prof. Bode Ayorinde, reiterated the institution’s zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline.

He disclosed that more than 15 students had been expelled for involvement in video–related offences, TribuneOnline reported.

Ayorinde made this known on Friday during the 19th matriculation ceremony of the university, where 936 newly admitted students were formally inducted. He warned that any student found guilty of misconduct would face stiff sanctions, including expulsion.

Social media misuse warning

The pro-chancellor cautioned the matriculating students against the misuse of social media, noting that inappropriate online behaviour could destroy their future and bring disrepute to the institution.

He revealed that a final-year student was expelled after making a statement perceived as inviting Boko Haram to the university. The institution refunded the student’s N2.3 million school fees before his dismissal.

He said, “Some students place their phones before them, record immoral dances and tag Achievers University. Once that happens, the student is dismissed. Social media must be used positively.

We have also dismissed more than 15 female students for video offences. If you want to be a graduate and rule the world, you will not engage in such acts. Women are not meant for entertainment; they can rule the world.”

Expulsions for fraud and drug abuse

Ayorinde further disclosed that in 2025 alone, 17 students were dismissed for fraudulent attempts to obtain examination clearance without paying their school fees. He added that three students had already been expelled for dealing in hard drugs, stressing that the university operates a zero-tolerance policy on drug abuse.

He urged students to report any drug-related activities rather than suffer in silence. He also warned against bullying, fighting, alcohol consumption and sexual molestation, stressing that such offences attract outright expulsion.

The pro-chancellor blamed some parents and guardians for encouraging indiscipline, urging them to constantly remind their wards of the need to remain focused and serious.

Acting vice-chancellor’s remarks on discipline

In his remarks, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Amos Aremu, said Achievers University places a high premium on discipline, quality assurance and academic integrity. He told the new students that their admission marked the beginning of a journey of self-discovery, intellectual growth and societal impact.

Aremu explained that academic challenges were designed to build resilience, critical thinking and leadership qualities. He cautioned students against social vices such as cultism, examination malpractice, cybercrime, sexual impropriety and drug abuse, which he said have no place in the academic environment.

He assured the students that the university would provide a safe, nurturing and intellectually stimulating environment for holistic development.

Networking as a tool for growth

Delivering the 19th matriculation lecture, Mrs Ayobami Felix-Olaniyi urged the students to embrace networking as a vital part of university life. Speaking on the topic “Your University, Your Network: Building Relationships and Opportunities,” she encouraged students to build meaningful relationships with peers, lecturers and university staff to enhance learning, mentorship and career development.

Felix-Olaniyi also advised the students to leverage relationships outside the university, noting that strong and well-maintained networks could provide guidance, support and access to academic and career opportunities.

