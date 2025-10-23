Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state, has been threatened with a N500 million legal suit by a 200-level law student identified as Akinlolu Richard Omisade

The student, through his lawyer, Abdulfatai Abdulsalam, said he discovered that the university has not forwarded his name to JAMB for proper processing

Abdulsalam then informed regulatory bodies such as the Council of Legal Education (CLE) and the National Universities Commission (NUC), about the development

There was a tension in the Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state, as a 200-level law student identified as Akinlolu Richard Omisade, threatened to slam a ₦500 million lawsuit on the varsity over the allegation of an irregular admission, which was not recognised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

This was disclosed in a protest letter that the student submitted to the office of the Vice Chancellor and signed by his lawyer, Abdulfatai Abdulsalam. He described his admission as fake and claimed that the university did not submit his details to JAMB for proper registration.

Why a student threatens Achievers University

According to the petition, the law student was offered admission to study law in the university in a letter dated August 16, 2024, but discovered through the JAMB portal that his name was not listed among the students that the university admitted. This implied that his name was never forwarded to JAMB for processing.

The petition further alleged that the institution's action could be interpreted as an attempt to “fraudulently exploit unsuspecting citizens by issuing unverifiable admission letters.”

The lawyer then threatened that the university should be ready to face legal action with ₦500 million in damages, should it fail to regularise the student's admission with JAMB within three working days. He then notified regulatory bodies, such as the Council of Legal Education (CLE) and the National Universities Commission (NUC), about the development.

According to Vanguard, Olaniyi Adekanye, the public relations officer of the Achiever University, said that the institution is already engaging the parents of the student for an amicable resolution.

