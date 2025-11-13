The House of Representatives directed the federal government to suspend WAEC’s CBT plan for the 2026 WASSCE, citing risks of massive student failure

Lawmakers warned that most Nigerian schools lacked computers, internet access, and qualified teachers, making the CBT rollout premature and unfair

The House mandated committees to engage stakeholders and report within four weeks while urging budget provisions for computer facilities and teachers

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has directed the federal government to suspend plans by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to introduce Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Lawmakers warned that rushing the initiative could lead to massive student failure, depression, and even deaths.

Reps members moves an urgent motion in Nigeria’s House of Representatives to delay WAEC 2026 CBT exams amid concerns for students. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman/@OrderPaper

Source: UGC

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Kelechi Nworgu on Thursday, November 13.

Nworgu stressed that intervention was necessary to prevent a looming educational crisis, Daily Trust reported.

Reps cite inadequate infrastructure in schools

Moving the motion, Nworgu noted that while CBT has been successfully adopted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), most secondary schools in Nigeria lack the facilities to support a full transition.

“Most of the over 25,500 schools across the country, especially in rural areas, do not have functional computers or qualified computer teachers. Many students have never used a computer before, yet they are being compelled to take up to nine subjects, including theory and practical exams, through CBT,” he said.

He added that the Federal Ministry of Education’s plan to conduct the 2026 WASSCE using CBT, despite protests from the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and school heads, would unfairly disadvantage millions of students.

Lawmakers warn of social consequences

The lawmaker argued that rushing the policy could result in mass failure, frustration, drug abuse, and other social vices among young people.

He proposed that the Ministry of Education and WAEC defer CBT implementation for at least three years, suggesting the 2029–2030 academic year as a more suitable starting point after proper infrastructure and capacity have been established.

Reps direct government action

House of Representatives committee members discuss reforms in Nigerian education to ensure safe and fair implementation of WAEC CBT exams. Photo credit: @OrderPaper

Source: Twitter

Following the motion, the House mandated WAEC and the Ministry of Education to suspend the planned CBT introduction immediately, Vanguard reported.

Lawmakers also urged that the 2026 budget include provisions for recruiting computer teachers, constructing computer halls with internet access, and installing standby generators in schools nationwide.

Committees tasked to engage stakeholders

In addition, the House instructed its Committees on Basic Examination Bodies, Digital and Information Technology, Basic Education and Services, and Labour, Employment and Productivity to engage stakeholders in the education and technology sectors.

The committees are expected to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

WAEC fixes date for mock CBT exam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the commencement of a mock Computer-Based Test (CBT) for private candidates ahead of the 2025 Second Series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to the Council, the mock test will hold on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 8:00 a.m., and is designed to help candidates familiarize themselves with the new examination format before the main assessment.

Source: Legit.ng