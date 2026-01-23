UNILORIN has barred ride-hailing vehicles from campus, restricting access to only registered staff and student cars

Students have reported worsening mobility, long queues, and missed tests since the restriction took effect

University officials have said the decision has followed safety concerns and an ongoing review of ride-hailing operations

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has suspended the entry of private vehicles, including Bolt, Uber, and other ride-hailing services, into its campus.

Legit.ng gathered that this decision has triggered widespread frustration among students who said the policy has worsened daily movement and disrupted academic activities.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, students of the institution said the restriction, which took effect immediately after resumption in January 2025, now allows only vehicles registered under students or staff and properly identified with a valid UNILORIN ID card to access the school premises.

Since the implementation, students told Legit.ng that movement into the campus has become more stressful, with long queues forming daily at the school gate as thousands depend solely on the university shuttle buses.

Before the ban, many students explained that ride-hailing services served as a practical alternative to overcrowded buses.

Students miss tests amid ban

According to them, students often contributed money to board a single Bolt, Uber, or inDrive car, making the cost comparable to bus fare while saving time and reducing stress.

“At the heart of the long queues and stress of taking the buses every day, some of us found a way around it by boarding Bolt or inDrive,” a student told Legit.ng.

“Four students would enter one car, and what each person pays is almost the same as bus fare, but it’s faster and less stressful.”

However, that option has now been eliminated, forcing students back into what many described as an exhausting daily routine.

“I think they just deliberately want all of us to face that unfair ordeal of queueing for a long time before entering campus,” another student said in an interview with Legit.ng.

“I swear this is so unfair because I can’t see any vivid reason for cancelling Bolt.”

The frustration has been emotional for some students, with others expressing their displeasure in strong terms.

“Omoh, the thing pain me óò,” a student lamented while speaking to Legit.ng.

Beyond inconvenience, several students said the policy has already affected their academics. One student recounted missing a test on the very first day the restriction was enforced.

“I was so mad on the 7th of January, which was when the implementation started,” the student told Legit.ng.

“I had a test by 10, but I was still at the gate by 11 because the Bolt driver wasn’t allowed to enter. We weren’t informed about it; they just implemented the rule like that. It was really annoying.”

Daily stress hits students after restriction

Others questioned the capacity of the university’s shuttle system, especially the newly introduced CNG buses, which they said are grossly inadequate.

“I heard it yesterday, and it’s true,” another student said.

“The five CNG buses they brought cannot help the students. I don’t understand why the administration just wants to destroy students’ lives.”

Another student shared a similar experience of lateness caused by long queues.

“Omo e pain me ooo,” the student told Legit.ng.

“I queued yesterday morning, and I had a 9 am test. I got to the gate park by 8:50 am and stayed there till 9:15 am before I finally saw a bus.”

Some students also criticised the university for interfering with how they choose to spend their money, arguing that they are adults capable of making decisions about their comfort.

“Are we babies?” a student asked while speaking to Legit.ng.

“Is it their money? Why is paying for our comfort an issue to them? I really want to know the thought process of whoever made such a rash decision. It’s not as if we are in secondary school.”

Students also noted that the policy has affected e-hailing drivers who depend heavily on campus trips for daily income. Many drivers now reportedly drop passengers at the school gate, leaving students stranded in queues inside the campus.

Reacting to the development, a top official of the University of Ilorin, who spoke to Legit.ng, said the decision was taken in the interest of safety and proper regulation.

“Please be informed that a thorough review of their operations is underway following allegations of misconduct,” the official said. “We remain committed to maintaining campus safety and cleanliness.”

