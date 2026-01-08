A Nigerian student of FUNAAB has gone viral on social media after filming himself destroying his school's ID card

According to the furious student, a lecturer threw away his expensive N500k earring and he couldn't find it after a desperate search

Mixed reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to air their opinions

A dramatic outburst by a Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) student sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The furious student destroyed his school ID card in a fit of rage after losing an accessory that mattered so much to him.

FUNAAB student narrates how a lecturer reportedly made his earrings get missing. Photo credit: @ovipour/X.

FUNAAB student destroys ID card over missing earring

The clip, reposted on X by user @ovipour, showed the student ripping up his ID card while venting frustration.

He claimed a lecturer had confiscated a costly earring worth half a million naira from him, losing it in the process.

In his words:

"I swear this FUNAAB na rubbish school. If you are thinking of a school that you want to come to, don't try FUNAAB. Earring wey I buy N500k. Lecturer collect am for my hand, throway am. I don dey find the earring I no see am. I am breaking my school ID card. I am not coming to this school again."

FUNAAB student drags a lecturer for reportedly throwing away his earrings. Photo credit: @ovipour/X.

Reactions as FUNAAB student laments over earring

Mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media flooded the comments section of the video.

While some sympathised with the student's plight, others questioned his extreme reaction.

Christ Mike said:

"Dipsin thinks funaab gives a fckkk about this emotion? Lol. Even life doesn't. 'Fortune Favours the brave' they say. I paused. Lmao. In the end, the outcome of our own future lies in our choices. (not saying school now). But in a way, destiny is shaped."

Aquinas said:

"Actions like this let one wonder how he ever got in. Though the cost of his earrings (if they are what he says they are) could make him act rash, it's not enough of a reason to drag your school online and destroy your ID card. If na my school, you suppose receive letter shortly."

Hephta said:

"Sometimes, You want to agree with the rules that says under the 18 shouldn't be given admission! Wetin unexplained money dey cause. Tell us where you see money buy 500K earrings and na funaab ur papa send you come, them go say we broke, na why we dey ask that kind question."

Mayor Xpikin added:

"This is what happens where the right thing gets to the hand of the wrong person. The last thing I check wearing of earrings is not allowed in the exam hall. Moreover, what's he trying to prove at the first place."

Kumen said:

"He is making a good decision, at least funaab won’t produce candidates that are not worthy in character. E break ID because of 500k earrings."

