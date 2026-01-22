Nigeria's government aims to transform polytechnics for job creation and innovation through comprehensive reforms

Minister Alausa emphasizes practical skills, entrepreneurship, and research initiatives for graduates' success in the workforce

The retreat gathered education leaders to discuss how polytechnics can drive national development through innovation and sustainability

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is seeking to transform polytechnics for job creation and innovation through comprehensive transformation

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, said innovation, good governance, and sustainability are the key drivers for national development.

Alausa stressed the need for Nigeria to equip graduates with practical, industry-ready skills.

He disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Education is focused on revitalising Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

He stated this while speaking on the theme, ‘Transforming Polytechnic Education in Nigeria: Innovation, Good Governance and Sustainability for National Development’ on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

“Polytechnics are not mere institutions; they are the crucibles where innovation meets practicality, where skills forge economic resilience, and where sustainable development becomes a lived reality for our nation.”

“We have adopted a policy that ensures our Polytechnic graduates are industry-ready, innovative problem-solvers capable of driving national development.”

As reported by The Punch, the retreat was organised by the Conference of Heads of Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, and similar institutions for council chairmen, commissioners of education, rectors, registrars, and bursars on Wednesday in Abuja.

Alausa urged polytechnic leaders to prioritise entrepreneurship and research initiatives.

“Innovation must be the heartbeat of our Polytechnics. I urge you to foster entrepreneurship centres, research hubs, and industry partnerships that turn ideas into prototypes, inventions into enterprises, which will graduate into job creators.”

