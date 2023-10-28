List of Govt Polytechnics, Colleges of Education Upgraded to Universities
- Numerous polytechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria have been transformed into universities by both federal and state governments
- This move is intended to increase access to university education for citizens, according to the former NUC boss, Prof Abubakar Rasheed
- However, the national president of ASUP views these conversions as a "frivolous upgrade" that jeopardizes the future of polytechnic education in the country
Many polytechnics and colleges of education have been converted to universities by the federal and state governments amid the discrimination on how the graduates of tertiary institutions are treated.
This report lists some of the polytechnics and colleges of education that have been upgraded to varsities.
Colleges of education converted to universities
- Adeyemi College of Education
- Alvan Ikoku College of Education
- Saadatu Rimi College of Education
- Emmanuel Alayande College of Education
- Osun State College of Education, Ilesha
- Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education
- Michael Otedola College of Education
- Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto
- College of Education, Agbor
- Abia State College of Education
Polytechnics converted to universities
- Lagos State Polytechnic (Lagos State University of Science and Technology)
- Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro (Delta State University of Science and Technology)
- Abia State Polytechnic
- Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Studies
- Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro
- Federal Polytechnic, Ofa
- Yaba College of Technology
- Kaduna State Polytechnic
Why polytechnics, educations are upgraded to varsities - NUC
Speaking on the development, the former executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Rasheed, said the reason for the upgrade of the institutions to universities was to increase access to university education for citizens.
However, the national president of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Dr Anderson Ezeibe, has a different perspective.
According to The Punch, Ezeibe described the development as a frivolous upgrade and a “manifestation of lack of consistency in pursuit of vision by proprietors of public polytechnics in the country.”
He further stated that the upgrade puts the future of polytechnic education at risk.
NUC rejects NBTE's HND to BSC degree conversion
Meanwhile, the NUC has disowned a programme floated by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to convert a Higher National Diploma (HND) to a university degree.
The acting executive secretary of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki, reacted to the programme in a statement issued on Saturday, October 14, in Abuja.
He described the purported one-year top-up degree programme in Nigerian Polytechnics as a "ruse".
Transport University Daura gets NUC approval to take off
In other news, the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, Katsina state, has gotten the approval of the NUC to commence 14 key programmes.
The pioneer vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Umar Adam-Katsayal, disclosed this on Saturday, October 21.
The recently established institution has been named the ‘Muhammad Buhari University of Transportation Daura.’
