Numerous polytechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria have been transformed into universities by both federal and state governments

This move is intended to increase access to university education for citizens, according to the former NUC boss, Prof Abubakar Rasheed

However, the national president of ASUP views these conversions as a "frivolous upgrade" that jeopardizes the future of polytechnic education in the country

This report lists some of the polytechnics and colleges of education that have been upgraded to varsities.

Colleges of education converted to universities

Adeyemi College of Education

Alvan Ikoku College of Education

Saadatu Rimi College of Education

Emmanuel Alayande College of Education

Osun State College of Education, Ilesha

Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education

Michael Otedola College of Education

Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto

College of Education, Agbor

Abia State College of Education

Polytechnics converted to universities

Lagos State Polytechnic (Lagos State University of Science and Technology)

Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro (Delta State University of Science and Technology)

Abia State Polytechnic

Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Studies

Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro

Federal Polytechnic, Ofa

Yaba College of Technology

Kaduna State Polytechnic

Why polytechnics, educations are upgraded to varsities - NUC

Speaking on the development, the former executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Rasheed, said the reason for the upgrade of the institutions to universities was to increase access to university education for citizens.

However, the national president of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Dr Anderson Ezeibe, has a different perspective.

According to The Punch, Ezeibe described the development as a frivolous upgrade and a “manifestation of lack of consistency in pursuit of vision by proprietors of public polytechnics in the country.”

He further stated that the upgrade puts the future of polytechnic education at risk.

NUC rejects NBTE's HND to BSC degree conversion

Meanwhile, the NUC has disowned a programme floated by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to convert a Higher National Diploma (HND) to a university degree.

The acting executive secretary of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki, reacted to the programme in a statement issued on Saturday, October 14, in Abuja.

He described the purported one-year top-up degree programme in Nigerian Polytechnics as a "ruse".

Transport University Daura gets NUC approval to take off

In other news, the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, Katsina state, has gotten the approval of the NUC to commence 14 key programmes.

The pioneer vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Umar Adam-Katsayal, disclosed this on Saturday, October 21.

The recently established institution has been named the ‘Muhammad Buhari University of Transportation Daura.’

