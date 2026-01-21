The federal government announced plans to grant polytechnics degree-awarding powers ending the HND dichotomy

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the reform would elevate polytechnics into centres of excellence and attract stronger industry partnerships

Alausa emphasised transparency, accountability, and sustainability as key priorities for the new era of polytechnic education

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has announced plans to grant polytechnics degree-awarding powers, signalling the end of the long-standing Higher National Diploma (HND) dichotomy.

The policy aims to reposition technical and vocational education as a driver of national development.

The federal government unveils a policy giving polytechnics the power to award degrees, ending the HND divide.

Source: Facebook

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed the move on Wednesday, January 21, in Abuja while addressing a high-level retreat of council chairmen, commissioners of education, rectors, registrars, and bursars.

Describing the reform as a historic shift, Alausa said it would end decades of discrimination against polytechnic graduates and elevate polytechnics into centres of excellence within Nigeria’s higher education system.

Polytechnic education set for global competitiveness

According to Alausa, the reform will strengthen polytechnic education while preserving its hands-on, industry-focused training approach.

He stressed that Nigeria’s future competitiveness depends on a workforce capable of creating, building, and solving real-world problems.

“This policy aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises job creation, industrial growth, and human capital development.

“With degree-awarding status, polytechnics will attract stronger industry partnerships, better funding, and greater public confidence," Alausa said.

The minister assured stakeholders that the transition would follow clear standards, robust regulation, and quality assurance mechanisms to ensure globally competitive graduates, Daily trust reported.

Focus on innovation, governance and sustainability

Speaking on the theme, ‘Transforming Polytechnic Education in Nigeria: Innovation, Good Governance and Sustainability for National Development’, Alausa emphasised the central role of polytechnics in building a skills-driven economy, This Day reported.

The federal government moves to empower polytechnics to award degrees, marking the end of the HND distinction.

Source: Facebook

He highlighted the ministry’s prioritisation of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to ensure graduates are innovative, industry-ready, and capable of driving economic growth.

On governance, Alausa warned that transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership must guide the new era of polytechnic administration.

He called for fiscal discipline, timely audits, prudent resource management, and zero tolerance for corruption.

He also stressed sustainability, urging institutions to increase internally generated revenue through production and services, develop eco-friendly campuses, and build resilient infrastructure.

“Polytechnics should aim to produce what they consume and support national needs by reducing dependence on imports,” he said.

Government commitment and future prospects

Acknowledging challenges such as funding gaps, outdated facilities, and societal bias in favour of university degrees, Alausa said the opportunities ahead are far greater.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting polytechnics through policy reforms, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic partnerships.

“This is a landmark moment for polytechnic education in Nigeria. It marks the beginning of a new era where technical education is recognised for its vital contribution to national development," he said.

