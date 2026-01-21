PalmPay, Opay Announce Graduate Trainee Opportunities
- PalmPay and OPay MFB have opened applications for their 2025 Graduate Trainee Programmes
- The opportunites gives young Nigerians the chance to start careers in fintech and financial services
- interested graduates must meet eligibility requirements, including completion of NYSC, relevant educational qualifications
PalmPay and OPay Microfinance Bank (MFB) have announced openings for their 2025 graduate trainee programmes, offering recent Nigerian graduates an opportunity to kickstart their careers in the fintech and financial services sectors.
PalmPay Graduate Trainee Programme
PalmPay is inviting applications for its Graduate Trainee Programme at its Ikeja, Lagos office.
The programme will last for six months and will provide trainees with hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure across key business functions, with potential confirmation for full-time employment based on performance.
Participants will also engage in structured training sessions, support operational and strategic tasks, assist in data analysis, contribute to process improvements, and work on individual and team projects.
The company added that selected trainees will also gain exposure to PalmPay’s products, systems, and campaigns while participating in mentorship and performance review sessions.
Eligibility & requirements for PalmPay
- Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree (Second Class Upper minimum) in Business, Finance, Economics, Engineering, Computer Science, Marketing, or related disciplines
- 0–2 years of post-NYSC work experience
- Must have completed NYSC and reside in Lagos
- Age not more than 27 years at the time of application
- Strong analytical, communication, and problem-solving skills
Palmpay said:
"The programme offers structured learning, competitive compensation, mentorship from experienced professionals, and opportunities for long-term career growth within PalmPay’s fast-growing fintech ecosystem."
OPay Microfinance Bank graduate trainee programme
Similarly, OPay MFB is recruiting graduate trainees across multiple business functions, including Field Sales, Field Verification, Underwriting, and Credit Review. The roles offer structured learning, on-the-job experience, and exposure to core banking and credit processes.
OPay MFB emphasises practical training, career development, and the opportunity to work in a dynamic, innovative, and customer-focused environment.
How to apply
Interested graduates are encouraged to visit the respective career portals of PalmPay and OPay MFB to review programme details and submit applications.
Applicants are advised to carefully check eligibility requirements, as only one application per candidate may be considered.
For Palmpay click here; for Opay click here.
