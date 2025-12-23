A Computer Engineering scholar at the Obafemi Awolowo University , Segun Aina, has been promoted to Professor of Computer Engineering at OAU at the age of 39

A Computer Engineering scholar at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Segun Aina, has been appointed Professor of Computer Engineering at the age of 39, making him one of the youngest professors in his field in Nigeria.

Aina, who lectures in the Department of Computer Engineering, described the promotion as humbling, saying it comes with greater responsibility to contribute to academia, industry, and national development.

According to the PUNCH, colleagues at the university attributed his elevation to strong research output, academic leadership, and efforts to bridge theory and real-world application within Nigeria’s technology ecosystem.

Reacting to the appointment, Aina described the attainment as humbling, noting that it came with greater expectations to serve academia, industry and national development.

Aina said:

“This milestone is a humbling reminder that excellence, discipline and purpose-driven work can accelerate impact.

“I see this professorship not as a destination, but as a renewed responsibility to contribute more meaningfully to academia, industry and national development,” he said.

Aina's academic record

The professor obtained his Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, United Kingdom, in 2008, and a Master’s degree in Internet Computing and Network Security from Loughborough University in 2009.

Aina obtained his first degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent in the United Kingdom, followed by a master’s degree in Internet Computing and Network Security from Loughborough University. He later earned a PhD in Digital Signal Processing from the same institution.

Beyond teaching and research, Aina has a reputation as a pragmatic academic and entrepreneur, with interests that span education technology, agriculture, hospitality, capacity building, and technical and vocational education. In 2010, he co-founded Fluid Click Solutions Ltd, an IT services and engineering project management company.

'My lifelong commitment'

Aina said his focus has remained on ensuring that academic knowledge translates into practical solutions, while mentoring young engineers and innovators.

He said, “My lifelong commitment has been to ensure that academic knowledge does not exist in isolation, but actively solves real problems. I remain passionate about mentoring the next generation of engineers, innovators and entrepreneurs who will shape Africa’s future.”

Aina has also undertaken consultancy assignments for public and private sector institutions, including the Job Creation Unit in the Office of the Vice President, several state governments and national examination bodies.

He further strengthened his leadership capacity through executive education at Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University.

Aina's experience

As reported by PUNCH, his governance experience includes serving on the pioneer Governing Council of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere, Ekiti, and as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Queensland Academy, Isolo, Lagos.

An author of about 30 peer-reviewed journal and conference papers, Aina is a COREN-registered engineer and a member of professional bodies such as the Nigerian Computer Society, Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

In addition to his academic and professional pursuits, Aina is active in community development and philanthropy.

