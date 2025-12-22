MAAUN awards fully funded scholarships to 43 first-class graduates during its inaugural convocation ceremony

University president highlights MAAUN's rapid growth and second-best private university ranking in Nigeria

Overall best graduating student receives ₦5 million prize at the convocation attended by distinguished guests

Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) has awarded fully funded foreign scholarships to 43 students who graduated with first-class honours, marking a major milestone at the institution’s maiden convocation ceremony.

The scholarships were announced on Saturday at the university’s main campus in Kano by the Founder, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo.

Scholarships cover postgraduate studies abroad

Professor Gwarzo disclosed that the scholarships would fully sponsor the beneficiaries to pursue Master’s degree programmes in any country of their choice around the world.

Congratulating the graduates, he described their academic performance as a reflection of discipline, hard work and the university’s commitment to excellence.

“You have made this institution proud. As you proceed to different parts of the world for your postgraduate studies, I urge you to remain worthy ambassadors of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria," Gwarzo said.

University records academic growth since inception

In his address, the President of the university, Professor Mohammed Israr, said MAAUN commenced academic activities in 2022 with 15 programmes across four schools and had since expanded significantly.

“Today, the university offers 22 academic programmes across eight schools,” Israr said, noting that the growth reflected the institution’s clear vision and strategic planning.

Ranking reflects commitment to excellence, says president

Professor Israr added that MAAUN’s emergence as the second-best private university in Nigeria, according to the AD Scientific Index, underscored its dedication to quality education and research, Vanguard reported.

“The ranking is a testament to our commitment to academic excellence and continuous improvement,” he stated.

492 students graduate across 12 programmes

According to the university president, a total of 492 students graduated from 12 academic programmes during the convocation.

“Of this number, 43 graduated with First Class honours, 220 earned Second Class Upper degrees, while 229 graduated with Second Class Lower degrees,” he said.

Chancellor urges graduates to uphold university values

Earlier, the Chancellor of the university and Director of the European Centre for Leadership and Entrepreneurship Education (ECLEE), France, Professor Mahamouda Salouhou, congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to uphold the values and reputation of the institution.

“Wherever life takes you, let the values of this university guide your conduct and professional life,” he advised.

Kano government pledges continued support for education

The Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Wali Sulaiman Sani, assured the university of the state government’s continued support for the education sector.

He said the government would strengthen collaboration with private institutions to improve access to quality education in the state, Daily Trust reported.

Stakeholders commend founder’s vision and leadership

In a goodwill message, Professor Hakeem Ibukunle Tijani of Morgan State University, Baltimore, United States, praised Professor Gwarzo for his resilience and vision, particularly in fostering academic collaboration between MAAUN and Morgan State University.

Also speaking, former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, represented by Dr Ibrahim Usman Yakasai, described the maiden convocation as a defining moment for the institution.

“MAAUN has grown rapidly and has become the most popular private university in the North-West,” he said.

Best graduating student receives ₦5 million award

The overall best graduating student, Khadija Ibrahim Manzo of the Department of Human Resource Management, received a cash prize of ₦5 million from the Founder.

The convocation ceremony was attended by representatives of state governors, vice-chancellors of various universities, traditional rulers, senators, commissioners and other top government officials from across the country.

