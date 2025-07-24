OAU Students Reject New Dress Code, Explain Their Position Clearly

The Students’ Union of Obafemi Awolowo University has condemned the newly endorsed dress code, calling it a violation of students’ constitutional rights

The policy, approved by the university’s Governing Council, includes rustication for dress infractions such as dreadlocks, crop tops, and coloured hairstyles

Student leaders urged university authorities to rescind the regulation and foster a campus culture that respects individuality and diversity

The Great Ife Students’ Union of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, publicly criticised a newly approved dress code by the university’s Governing Council, labelling it an infringement on students’ constitutional rights.

In a statement released on Thursday, 24 July 2025, and signed by President-elect Adelani Oluwatodimu, Secretary-General-elect Habeeb Isa, and Public Relations Officer-elect Olowosile Oreoluwa, the union expressed strong opposition to the “alleged dress code policy” introduced by the university administration.

Union leaders urge reversal of OAU’s dress policy, citing threats to freedom of expression and individuality. Photo credit: OAU/X

Source: Twitter

“We remain committed to protecting our rights,” the union affirmed, referencing the 2023 dress code circular that was later withdrawn following similar backlash.

Dress code sanctions spark concerns

According to the union, the recently ratified policy imposes sanctions ranging from one to two semesters of rustication for dress code violations such as dreadlocks, off-shoulder clothing, crop tops, sagging trousers, tattoos, coloured hairstyles, and “unwelcome touching” of the opposite sex. These punitive measures were described as “harsh” and “archaic” by student leaders.

“The introduction of sanctions such as rustication for perceived ‘misconducts’ stifles and violates students’ fundamental rights to freedom of expression, personal style, and individuality. It also undermines the right to personal liberty as enshrined in Section 35 of the Constitution,” the union stated.

Union alleges threats to broader civil liberties

The union further alleged that the dress code policy contravenes multiple constitutional rights, including freedom of thought, conscience and religion (Section 38), freedom of movement (Section 41), and protection from discrimination (Section 42).

It called upon university authorities to rescind the policy in line with the precedent set in 2023 and urged students to remain united in resisting any regulation that “threaten(s) to restrict freedom of appearance, belief, or identity.”

Council claims goal is public decency and security

The revised code, approved by the university’s Governing Council on 13 June 2025, followed recommendations from both the Division of Student Affairs and the Legal Review Committee. It was reportedly intended to uphold public decency and enhance campus security.

However, the Legal Review Committee advised a more graduated approach, recommending official warnings for first-time infractions and sterner measures for repeat violations. The committee also cautioned against ambiguous phrasing like “sexually provocative dresses,” suggesting “indecent dressing” instead to ensure clarity and fairness in enforcement.

Concluding its statement, the Great Ife Students’ Union urged all stakeholders to promote a learning atmosphere that celebrates diversity, respects individuality, and avoids arbitrary constraints on personal freedom.

Obafemi Awolowo University students rally against restrictions, demanding inclusive and rights-respecting policies. Photo credit: OAU/X

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng