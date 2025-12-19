The NCAA has announced full certification for Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano

FAAN is excited and said that the certification reflects rigorous inspections, compliance with international safety standards

The regulation added that the certification reinforces confidence for airlines, assures passengers of safe operations, and positions Nigeria’s airports among the region’s top aviation facilities

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has fully certified Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The certificates were presented to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) during a recent ceremony.

NCAA certifies Port Harcourt and Kano international airports Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director of FAAN, said the certification reflects resilience, dedication, and a shared commitment to the highest standards of aviation safety in Nigeria.

She noted that achieving certification involved rigorous inspections, constructive dialogue, and diligent exchanges of corrective action notices and plans.

Kuku said:

“The NCAA, in its vital role as our regulator, was not just an overseer but a crucial partner in ensuring our strict compliance with standard and recommended practices. Your team provided clear guidance, rigorous scrutiny, and invaluable technical counsel throughout the entire process."

She praised the FAAN teams in Kano and Port Harcourt, supported by the headquarters, for demonstrating unwavering commitment to meeting and exceeding the stringent requirements, the Nation reports.

Kuku emphasized that the certification represents a model of collaboration between the regulator and the operator:

“Today’s certificates are a shared trophy, earned through a collaborative spirit that puts national interest and safety above all else. We receive these certificates with humility and a clear understanding of the responsibility they confer.”

She acknowledged outstanding items in the corrective action plan, assuring that dedicated FAAN teams have been activated to address them with urgency and precision:

“Our goal is absolute compliance, and we will not rest until every single item is conclusively resolved.”

FAAN receives NCAA certificates for Port Harcourt, Kano airports Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Why it is important?

The FAAN MD described the certification of these two major international airports as a strategic pillar for the growth of Nigeria’s aviation sector, reinforcing confidence for airlines, assuring passengers of world-class safety, and enhancing Nigeria’s standing within the global aviation community, BusinessDay reports.

“It is a clear signal that our airports are operated with integrity, professionalism, and in strict adherence to international benchmarks.”

Kuku also commended the leadership of Chris Najomo, Director General of the NCAA, for ensuring the professionalism and success of the certification process.

Source: Legit.ng