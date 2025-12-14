Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Jos, Plateau State - Chine-me Rueben Esor, the overall best graduating student of the University of Jos (JUNJIOS) in PLateau State has narrated how reading everyday helped her bagged a first-class degree Computer Science with a cumulative grade point average of 4.82.

Esor was the star girl at UNIJOS 34th and 35th Combined Convocation and Golden Jubilee celebration held in Jos on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

UNIJOS best graduating student bags first-class with 4.82. Photo credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

He won several prizes, including the Chancellor’s Prize, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council’s Prize, and the Vice-Chancellor’s Prize, among others for her outstanding performance.

The 30-year-old indigene of Port Harcourt, Rivers State emphasised the importance of hard work, consistency and discipline in achieving academic excellence.

As reported by The Punch, she disclosed this during an interview in Jos on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

“I read virtually every day, almost all the time, to the extent that some of my colleagues felt I had no life outside my studies. But I do. I do other things. I go shopping. You need hard work combined with consistency.”

Esor said she intended to further her education, with a special interest in robotics.

She explained that she will use her knowledge to help Nigeria tackle its security challenges.

“After my education here at UNIJOS, I want to go further. I have a strong interest in robotics. Last year, I applied for further studies in various schools, and when I’m done, I intend to use the knowledge acquired to help Nigeria address its security challenges, which are quite significant at the moment.”

UNIJOS students die in fatal road crash

Recall that the student community of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau state was thrown into mourning following a tragic road crash.

At least 8 students of the federal government-owned university lost their lives in the early morning accident on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The public education officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Peter Longsan, shared more details about the tragic incident.

32 first-class graduates offered automatic employment

Legit.ng also reported that Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) Ondo State, announced that no fewer than 32 of its students graduated with first-class in the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Olugbenga Ige, gave a breakdown of the classes of degrees of the 5,799 graduates.

Professor Ige said the 32 first-class graduates have been offered automatic employmnet in the state-owned university in the southwest region.

