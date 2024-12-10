Rivers State University will award 120 First Class Degrees and graduate its first set of Nursing students during its 36th convocation

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nlerum Okognule highlighted these milestones as he prepares to end his tenure in March 2025

The university will confer degrees on a total of 8,920 students over two days to manage overcrowding and reduce ceremony time

Rivers State University has announced that it will award a total of 120 First Class Degrees during its 36th convocation ceremony scheduled for this weekend.

The institution also revealed that the event will mark the graduation of the first set of Nursing graduates, with a total of 8,920 students set to graduate overall.

Historic Achievements and Farewell

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nlerum Okognule shared the details during a pre-convocation press briefing at his office in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He highlighted two significant milestones for the university.

"This year’s convocation is special because it will be the last one I preside over as Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University, as my five-year tenure ends on March 4, 2025," he stated.

Additionally, this convocation will see the graduation of the university's first set of Nursing graduates, who were recently inducted as professional nurses by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

Prof. Okognule also announced another forthcoming milestone:

"It will also serve as a forerunner to the graduation and induction of the first set of medical doctors from the university by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, scheduled for January 2025."

Convocation Activities

The convocation ceremony will include the awarding of Higher and Bachelors Degrees as well as Post Graduate Diplomas to deserving students.

Bachelor's Degrees will be awarded on Friday, December 13, 2024, while Higher Degrees will be awarded on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

This schedule aims to address overcrowding and reduce the time spent on each day of the event.

Prof. Okognule further detailed the lineup:

"There will be a convocation lecture delivered by Prof. Lawal Suleiman, former Vice-Chancellor of Utmandan Fodio University, on Thursday, December 12, 2024. The lecture is titled 'Emerging Technologies in Reshaping the Future of Education and Learning Environment'."

