VC Warns against Cultism as LASU Matriculates 14,893 New Students
Nigeria

VC Warns against Cultism as LASU Matriculates 14,893 New Students

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • LASU matriculated 14,893 students and cautioned them against cultism, hooliganism and examination malpractice
  • Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello warned that offenders of the university’s rules faced disciplinary consequences
  • The university restated its zero tolerance for sexual and gender based violence and urged students to report any harassment

Lagos State University has formally admitted 14,893 new undergraduates for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, addressed the fresh students at the matriculation ceremony held on the Ojo main campus on Monday, December 1, and urged them to uphold discipline and remain focused on their academic goals.

Newly admitted LASU students during the 2025 to 2026 matriculation ceremony.
Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello addressing fresh students at the LASU Ojo campus. Photo: LASU
Source: UGC

Punch reported that she told the new entrants that LASU expects respect for its rules and a strong commitment to learning. She also reminded them that the institution maintains zero tolerance for cultism and other forms of deviant conduct.

LASU reiterates zero tolerance for vices

The vice chancellor cautioned the students to avoid indecent dressing, irresponsible associations and any behaviour capable of derailing their studies. She noted that anyone found engaging in examination malpractice, corruption, hooliganism or similar offences would face sanctions under the university’s disciplinary systems.

Prof Olatunji Bello congratulated the students and their families for securing admission in a highly competitive process. More than 70,000 applicants sought entry into the university this year.

Students urged to prioritise integrity and safety

The VC described the newly admitted students as fortunate and charged them to make productive use of the opportunity.

According to her, LASU is a student centred institution committed to nurturing leadership, character and academic excellence.

She assured them that adequate security measures are in place across the campus. She asked students to promptly report any suspicious activity so that the management can respond immediately.

Prof Bello also reaffirmed LASU’s firm stance against sexual and gender based violence. She said the university created the Directorate of Response and Prevention of Sexual and Gender Based Violence to provide support for affected students. She urged anyone facing harassment or assault not to remain silent.

The vice chancellor told the students that LASU aims to produce graduates who will contribute meaningfully to national and global development. She urged them to begin their academic journey with discipline, commitment and the right values.

LASU announces massive recruitment opportunities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University (LASU) has announced employment opportunities in academic and technical positions.

LASU management said the vacant positions the faculties of social sciences, arts, education, management sciences, science, etc.

Lagos State University announces massive recruitment
LASU announces massive recruitment opportunities for Nigerians. Photo credit: @LASUOfficial
Source: Twitter

Others include vacancies at the faculty of environmental sciences and the school of agriculture at the Epe campus.

The state-owned university said suitably qualified candidates can apply for the vacant Academic and Technical positions.

The massive recruitment opportunities were disclosed in a post shared via the university's Facebook page on Monday, October 20, 2025

“Vacant academic and technical positions in the faculties of social sciences, arts, education, management sciences, science, Centre for Environmental Studies and Sustainable Development (cessed) at Lagos State University, Ojo; and Faculty of Environmental Sciences and School of Agriculture at Lagos State University, Epe campus.”

Can admission to LASU be bought?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State University (LASU) vowed to uphold transparency and merit in its admission process.

LASU was the most preferred institution in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2025 UTME application, receiving 79,000 first-choice applications.

LASU asked applicants and the public to resist the temptation of patronising 'unscrupulous individuals who may falsely claim to sell admission slots'

Source: Legit.ng

