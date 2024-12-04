Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) is set to graduate 50 students with first-class honors during its 2033/2024 convocation, as announced by Vice Chancellor Prof Olasebikan Fakolujo

Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) is set to confer degrees on 626 students during its 2033/2024 convocation ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Olasebikan Fakolujo, announced that 50 students will graduate with first-class honors, showcasing the institution's academic excellence.

Breakdown of Degrees

Prof Fakolujo revealed that, in addition to the 50 first-class graduates, 290 students achieved second-class upper division, 215 attained second-class lower division, 67 earned third class, and four graduated with a pass.

Additionally, 114 students will be conferred with postgraduate degrees.

Best Graduating Student

The standout graduate is Miss Mary Omachi from the Department of Mass Communication, who achieved the highest cumulative grade point average of 4.88.

Academic and Research Excellence

Prof Fakolujo highlighted the university's strong academic and research performance, noting that all graduates are excelling in their respective fields.

Call for Inclusion in Student Loan Scheme

Addressing the newly introduced Federal Government student loan scheme, Prof Fakolujo urged that private university students be included, emphasizing that they deserve the same rights as their public university counterparts.

He argued that private university students should not be excluded from benefits available to all Nigerian students.

Honorary Degrees

During the convocation, notable Nigerians, including Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the president, will be awarded honorary degrees.

39 First-Class Degrees Awarded at Covenant University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University celebrated a milestone at its 19th convocation on Friday, with a remarkable total of 339 students graduating with First-Class degrees.

The announcement was made by the University's Registrar, Mrs. Regina Tobi-David, during the ceremony held in Ota, Ogun State.

The event, themed “Release of Eagles for 2024,” marked the graduation of 1,607 students, including 1,456 undergraduates and 151 postgraduates.

