Joseph Ayo Babalola University Graduates 50 First-Class Students in 2024
- Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) is set to graduate 50 students with first-class honors during its 2033/2024 convocation, as announced by Vice Chancellor Prof Olasebikan Fakolujo
- Miss Mary Omachi from the Department of Mass Communication will be recognized as the best graduating student, having achieved a CGPA of 4.88
- Prof Fakolujo also advocates for the inclusion of private university students in the Federal Government's student loan scheme, highlighting their equal citizenship rights
Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) is set to confer degrees on 626 students during its 2033/2024 convocation ceremony.
The Vice Chancellor, Prof Olasebikan Fakolujo, announced that 50 students will graduate with first-class honors, showcasing the institution's academic excellence.
Breakdown of Degrees
Prof Fakolujo revealed that, in addition to the 50 first-class graduates, 290 students achieved second-class upper division, 215 attained second-class lower division, 67 earned third class, and four graduated with a pass.
Additionally, 114 students will be conferred with postgraduate degrees.
Best Graduating Student
The standout graduate is Miss Mary Omachi from the Department of Mass Communication, who achieved the highest cumulative grade point average of 4.88.
Academic and Research Excellence
Prof Fakolujo highlighted the university's strong academic and research performance, noting that all graduates are excelling in their respective fields.
Call for Inclusion in Student Loan Scheme
Addressing the newly introduced Federal Government student loan scheme, Prof Fakolujo urged that private university students be included, emphasizing that they deserve the same rights as their public university counterparts.
He argued that private university students should not be excluded from benefits available to all Nigerian students.
Honorary Degrees
During the convocation, notable Nigerians, including Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the president, will be awarded honorary degrees.
