Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Niger State - Another parent of some of the students abducted from St Mary’s Catholic School has died.

Legit.ng reports that armed bandits attacked and kidnapped some students from the Catholic school in Papiri village, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

This comes after a parent of three abducted schoolchildren died of a heart attack, deepening the community’s grief.

The Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, announced the deaths of the two parents through his media aide, Daniel Atori, on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

As reported by Vanguard, one of the parents, Anthony Musa, died of a heart attack, while the other is a female whose identity is not yet known.

The bishop, who is also the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and also the proprietor of the school, said:

“The man, Anthony Musa, died of heart attack, but the female we don’t have the details yet because we couldn’t get the family.”

