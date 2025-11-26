A factory in Nnewichi, Nnewi North, Anambra state was engulfed by fire on Wednesday morning

The blaze, which began around 5.30am, destroyed millions worth of tissue papers and baby clothing items

Firefighters battled the flames as residents watched, with officials confirming no casualties were recorded

Property worth millions of naira was gutted by fire on Wednesday morning in a factory located in Nnewichi, Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state.

The inferno, which reportedly started around 5.30am, destroyed large quantities of tissue papers and baby clothing items, including diapers.

Factory Fire in Anambra State Destroys Property Worth Millions

Residents caught by surprise

A resident of the area, Obinna Okoye, said the fire took them by surprise as many were still asleep when the incident occurred. He explained that firefighters arrived promptly to battle the flames.

“The fire service men are still trying to quench the fire. You know how inflammable pampers and tissue papers can be,” he added.

Confirming the incident, the Commander of Fire Service in charge of Nnewi zone, F Jerry, said the fire had been brought under control. He noted that no casualties were recorded during the incident.

According to him, the cause of the fire was yet to be determined at the time of reporting.

Multiple fire incidents destroy properties

