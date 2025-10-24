Emmanuel Aanu Ajayi, a 500-level student of Kwara State University, Malete, emerged as the winner of the Digital For All Challenge 2.0 and went home with the N10 million prize

The electrical and computer engineering student saw off competition from over 15,000 participants

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the 24-year-old opened up about what he plans to do with the N10 million

A 500-level student of Kwara State University, Malete, Emmanuel Aanu Ajayi, walked away with the star prize of N10 million after winning the Digital For All Challenge 2.0 grand finale, which was held in Abuja on September 18.

The Digital For All Challenge is a national digital learning competition organised by Tech4Dev, in partnership with NITDA and funded by the United Kingdom Government through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Emmanuel Aanu Ajayi wins N10 million for emerging first place winner in the Digital For All Challenge 2.0.

Source: Original

It’s designed to teach and reward Nigerians for learning digital skills like software development, data analysis, digital marketing, product design, and cybersecurity.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Emmanuel, who hails from Oyo state, disclosed that it was an intense competition with over 15,000 participants.

"I learnt about the Digital For All Challenge 2.0 through social media, and I decided to give it a try because it aligned with my passion for technology and innovation. The competition was quite intense.

"I competed against over 15,000 participants across Nigeria, advancing from the state level to the regional level, and eventually emerging as the national first-place winner at the grand finale in Abuja."

Emmanuel reacts to winning the competition

An overjoyed Emmanuel attributed his victory to God, whom he described as the source of his inspiration and strength.

The electrical and computer engineering student admitted that it feels surreal to win the competition.

"First of all, I give all glory to God, Olorun Orisun Emimimo, the source of my inspiration and strength.

Emerging as the national winner of the ₦10 million prize still feels surreal, and I am grateful for the recognition."

What Emmanuel will do with N10m prize

When asked what he would do with his N10 million prize, Emmanuel, who aspires to be a leading engineer and social innovator, told Legit.ng that he would use the money to lay the foundation for his renewable energy company.

"With the funds from this award, I will integrate Artificial Intelligence into my solar innovation SUNPOD which I built to solve Nigeria's electricity proble, to make it smarter and more efficient in enhancing digital literacy and energy access, and also use it to lay the foundation for my renewable energy company, Magnificent Technology Hub, which will focus on expanding clean energy solutions and solar education across Nigeria and Africa."

On his biggest takeaway from the keen contest, the 24-year-old said:

"My biggest takeaway from the competition is to trust in God because with His guidance, every challenge becomes an opportunity.



"I also learned that digital literacy is no longer optional; it is a powerful tool for solving real-world problems and creating sustainable change."

A KWASU student wins the Digital For All Challenge 2.0.

Source: Original

