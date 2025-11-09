The Nigerians in Diaspora Assembly (NiDA) in London has lauded the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, following his recent double honours.

He was awarded a professional doctorate in Leadership (Energy Law) from the International Business School of Scandinavia, and the Global Sustainable Leadership Award at the 2025 Global Sustainable Education and Leadership (G-SEL) Conference held at the House of Lords, UK Parliament.

In a congratulatory statement issued on Saturday, NiDA London President, Dr. Sani Abubakar, and Secretary, Mrs. Chioma Okorafor, described Komolafe’s recognition as a proud moment for Nigeria and an example of leadership excellence that inspires confidence in the nation’s global image.

“A testament to integrity, merit, and innovation”

According to the group, the dual awards affirm Komolafe’s record of integrity, innovation, and professionalism.

“These recognitions reflect the calibre of leadership that Nigerians can offer to the world,” NiDA stated.

“Engineer Komolafe’s achievements show that merit and hard work are respected globally. They strengthen Nigeria’s reputation as a nation blessed with capable, ethical, and visionary leaders.”

The group commended Komolafe’s leadership at NUPRC, particularly his reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the drive for greater indigenous participation in the upstream oil and gas sector.

Driving transformation in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector

NiDA highlighted Komolafe’s performance in revitalising Nigeria’s upstream sector, citing key milestones including a surge in active rig counts and increased revenue performance.

“Under his leadership, the sector has recorded tangible progress,” the statement read. “Active rigs grew from eight in 2021 to 69 by October 2025, a 760 percent increase.

Revenue performance has surpassed government projections year after year, with surpluses of 18.3 percent in 2022, 14.6 percent in 2023, and 84.2 percent in 2024.”

The group also praised the success of the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT), which has exceeded ₦350 billion in funding for infrastructure and social programmes aimed at promoting peace and shared prosperity in oil-producing communities.

“These results show that responsible leadership not only boosts economic growth but also drives inclusive development,” the statement added.

Inspiration for Nigerians worldwide

NiDA London underscored that Komolafe’s achievements serve as an inspiration to Nigerians in the diaspora.

“His dual honours send a powerful message that Nigerians, regardless of background, can earn global respect when they pursue excellence, transparency, and ethical governance,” the group said.

They also noted that the awards reaffirm Nigeria’s growing credibility as a competitive destination for energy investment.

“By combining regulatory discipline with strategic foresight, Komolafe has positioned Nigeria as a transparent hub for upstream investment and demonstrated the transformative potential of African leadership on the world stage.”

Call for continued support of visionary leaders

NiDA urged the Nigerian government to continue supporting visionary leaders like Komolafe and encouraged Nigerians abroad to celebrate achievements that uplift the nation’s global standing.

“As Nigerians living abroad, we are proud to see one of our own honoured on such a prestigious platform,” the statement concluded. “We must all uphold the values of integrity and professionalism that ensure Nigeria remains respected in global development and energy circles.”

