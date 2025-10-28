Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has denied reports restricting Senior Secondary students to specific subjects for the forthcoming 2026 WASSCE.

The acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adeshina, described the reports as “unfounded assumptions” and urged schools and the general public to disregard them.

Adeshina made this known in a statement issued on behalf of the Head of National Office on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

This is coming amid reports circulating on social media that WAEC has directed schools to limit students’ subject combinations for the 2026 examination

WAEC explained that it does not issue directives concerning the development or modification of senior secondary curricula.

The examination body clarified that it does not issue directives concerning the development or modification of senior secondary curricula, as that responsibility lies solely with the Federal Government through relevant education authorities.

“WAEC wishes to categorically distance itself from this unfounded assumption and the information making the rounds on the said subject. The Council did not issue any such directive(s) nor restrict the choice of students to offer any particular subject(s) for WASSCE (SC) 2026 as alleged.”

Source: Legit.ng